NFL

Georgia has No. 1 secondary in the nation

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
When Georgia lost a NFL draft record 15 players this spring, some couldn’t picture how the Bulldogs could revamp its roster to the level of dominance that was displayed in 2021.

Yet here we are with just eight weeks left till kickoff and UGA has one of the top quarterback rooms, tight end rooms and now, the Dawgs’ secondary has been named the No. 1 unit in college football by CBS Sports.

Cornerback Kelee Ringo returns as one of the top corners in the country and is joined by senior safety Christopher Smith along with former All-American safety Tykee Smith, senior defensive back William Poole and versatile sophomore Kamari Lassiter.

“Georgia ranked 13th nationally in passing defense last season, allowing just 190.9 yards per game through the air. That was especially impressive since opponents were airing it out while typically playing from behind. Even with some attrition, this group should be elite again, and it’s led by elite cornerback Kelee Ringo. The redshirt sophomore and former top-ranked corner from the 2020 class was recently projected as the No. 4 pick in an early 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports draft expert Ryan Wilson. If West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith can return to his 2020 All-American form after dealing with injury last season, it would further solidify Georgia’s case to be at the top.” – David Cobb

If the Bulldogs front seven can reload after losing six to the draft, UGA’s secondary should be able to take advantage with the different skillsets they each bring to the table.

