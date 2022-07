The city of Hoover this Friday night, July 1, is putting on a fireworks show at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. The show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and last 18-20 minutes, said Brittany Callaway, the city’s events coordinator. Music to accompany the show will be broadcast on 87.9 FM, she said.

HOOVER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO