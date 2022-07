The FDNY has opened a new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) station in Astoria and local leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility Tuesday. The facility, called EMS Station 49, will serve as a base for emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics to serve Astoria and the rest of western Queens. The station is located in the industrial section of Astoria, near the Steinway Creek, at 19-40 42nd St. and is around 26,000 square feet in size.

QUEENS, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO