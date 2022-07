An Ohio home health care aide is accused of attempting to poison one of the elderly patients in her care with opioids in an alleged attempt to cover up fraudulent credit card purchases worth tens of thousands of dollars, Radar has learned.Police in Sandusky arrested 34-year-old Mallory Giles of Huron on June 23 and charged her with multiple crimes in connection to the alleged scheme, including attempted murder, felonious assault, burglary, and theft from a protected class, WJW reported.Lt. Scott Dahlgren told the station that the 93-year-old patient allowed Giles to use his credit cards to “make certain purchases that...

2 DAYS AGO