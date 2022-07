Guardians walk-off in Cleveland after beating the Twins 7-6 in extras. The team gave up three runs in the top of the tenth inning but Amed Rosario doubled for Cleveland in the bottom half to drive in a run. After a pass ball made it 6-5, Josh Naylor smashed a walk-off two-run home run to end the game. The Guardians are now two games back of Minnesota for first place in the division and will go for the series win this afternoon.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO