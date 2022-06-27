GS hosting summer celebration

Author George Dawes Green draws on historical research, childhood memories, and the shared stories of others to craft his newest novel, “The Kingdoms of Savannah.”. Best known for his runaway bestseller, “The Juror,” which was also made into a movie, Green grew up in many places in the North, but he moved to Savannah when he was about 11 and his world changed.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County residents struggling with food received some much-needed help Tuesday. The need is increasing because of rising prices for everyday necessities. The line of cars at Memorial Stadium was not there to come to watch a football game. Instead, it was to be one of...
On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 2 of one of the most well-received community oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts -Part 1, this free and open to the public forum was designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of the danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As inflation continues to impact families in the Coastal Empire, Second Harvest is gearing up to provide some relief. The food bank just received a $5 million grant through governor’s office. And $3 million of that will go towards purchasing food, which will be a huge help with rising food prices.
For all of the development and density we are witnessing in and around Savannah, the biggest project on the landscape is one that remains a work in progress. The Western end of River Street is covered by the Plant Riverside District, which is now approaching a 2nd anniversary. The other end of Savannah’s ‘waterfront’ -The Eastern Wharf Project-is crawling along with hopes of one day becoming as thriving of a gathering spot as PRD.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – July 4 is on its way. Have you planned out where you’re going to watch fireworks? If not, here’s a list of places you can go to near and in Savannah to celebrate. Savannah When: Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. Where: Savannah’s Waterfront (downtown on River Street) Price: Free to […]
Governor Brian P. Kemp appointed Brooklet, Georgia physician Dr. Scott Bohlke as one of 15 appointments to the newly-created Healthcare Workforce Commission. The commission was created by Executive Order. In order to tackle the significant challenges facing the healthcare industry in hiring and retention of workers. The commission will submit a report on their findings by the end of the year.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Savannah public safety officials urge fireworks safety. Looking for places to see fireworks on America's birthday? The following is a list of July 4 fireworks celebrations in our area. Want to share your own? Email news@wjcl.com. Events. Savannah: July 1-4; Plant Riverside District;...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just five days out from the Fourth of July, but the celebration begins early in the Hill!. The City of Richmond Hill Independence Day event is happening this Saturday. Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter talked to us more about it.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sometimes what you really want in life is a good old fashioned buffet. But where can you find one of those near Savannah? Here’s a list of some buffets to try out around the city. The Pirates’ House If you want a meal and an experience, head on over to The […]
News continues to trickle about Liberty’s future football schedules with games continuing to be removed from the Flames’ future slates. On Tuesday, Georgia Southern announced additions to their future football schedules, and, in doing so, have replace the home-and-home series with Liberty. The Flames were scheduled to play...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, President Street at Houston Street surrounding Greene Square is closed due to a tractor trailer hitting power lines. The tractor trailer was attempting to navigate the square. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route. WTOC will keep you up to date...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Chicken Salad Chick is celebrating its Bluffton, SC location by offering the Chick Days of Summer from June 27th-July 2nd. Watch the video for all the details or go to ChickenSaladChick.com/Bluffton.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re a parent of a school aged child in Georgia, you’ll want to make sure they’re all up to date on their shots before heading back to school in August!. There is a new requirement that impacts high schoolers specifically, and joining...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – I was visiting a school about two years ago when a group of kids asked about a myth: when lightning hits the sand, it turns into glass. At that time, I hadn’t heard of this magical fable. But I looked it up when I got back, and now, I incorporate it in […]
AS A FEMALE, and I repeat, AS A FEMALE in these United States of America, our Freedom to Choose no longer exists as of June 24, 2022. In my opinion, the Freedom to Choose is just that! Women should have the Freedom to Choose, and the Freedom to Decide to be either Pro-Life or Pro-Choice. Such a private and personal decision should not be imposed by the Government upon any female, regardless of religious preference, race, socio-economic status or value system, and certainly not through a law that criminalizes females for the choices made. I find it offensive that this type of law is not imposed upon males in our county. Male or Female, whatever Your Value System, Your Faith, Your Beliefs, THEY ARE YOURS. Yes, you may expose others so they can make free-will choices for themselves, but it’s not our place to impose nor force. As Females in this country, we should have the liberty and freedom to make decisions that will be in the best interest, safety and protection for our lives and our families – decisions that should be made in PRIVACY and in CONSULTATION with Our Persons Of Trust –our spouse or significant other, our family members, our faith leader(s) and/or our health care provider(s). Your privacy and my privacy in the bedroom, and especially about the health care that each of our unique female bodies require, should not be an open-to-the-public book subjected to universal monitoring, public and private investigation, vigilante policing, threats, persecution under the law, and incarceration. Your Freedom to Choose, My Freedom to Choose as a human being and as a Female in this country should be as equally protected by the Constitution of the United States as any man’s, or as any person who now has the right and the Freedom to Choose and Carry (open or concealed) the type of GUN or ASSAULT WEAPON he/she desires (In the state of Georgia there is no longer the requirement for a background check or licensed permit to obtain a GUN or WEAPON).
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The House of Prayer church just outside of Hinesville city limits is just one location the FBI searched last week. FBI representatives have confirmed at least four other church searches across the country. Last week, FBI officials confirmed to WTOC that the raids near Hinesville...
Savannah, GA is known for its budding restaurant and bar scene, rich historic background, and scenic and eccentric architecture. When tourists make their way through the Hostess City, many set aside time to visit Tybee Island, the charming and quaint beach town just outside of Savannah. But there are hidden...
The property is slated for a 2024 completion. Standard Communities is planning to develop The Line, a 219-unit luxury community in Savannah, Ga. The project, capitalized at roughly $60 million, is slated for a 2024 completion. Standard Communities acquired an already existing building, constructed in 1926 by Atlantic Coast Line...
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Wags Rescue has had a contract with the Jesup pound for the past decade that allowed them five days to try and get the animals sent to a rescue or adopted before they would be euthanized, as part of what they called the Last Chance Rescue Network.
Comments / 0