This Week in Winona: June 28-July 4, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownload a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 1:00 pm – June 29 American Melody Docking Levee Park. 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Mural Painting with the Winona Public Library East...

Women on Wheels celebrates 40th anniversary in Winona

Founded in California in 1982, Women On Wheels® (WOW) will celebrate its 40th anniversary in Winona, Minnesota, July 12-14, 2022. WOW members are motorcycle riders/enthusiasts in their teens, in their eighties, and every age in between! WOW’s focus is on the members and the lifestyle of motorcycling, rather than on the make/model of machine. WOW welcomes beginner and veteran riders and people from all walks of life. Male, female, and child support members are also valued members of the WOW family.
winonapost.com

Mikaela Mohr crowned Miss Winona 2022

June 18, 2022 Mikaela Mohr was crowned Miss Winona 2022. Mikaela was crowned by Miss Minnesota 2022, Rachel Evangelisto (Rachel was Miss Winona 2021) and Miss America, Emma Broyles. Originally from Winona, Mikaela is a Winona State University student majoring in marketing with a double minor in professional sales and entrepreneurship. If you would like Mikaela to speak or perform at an event, please contact Terri Sim at misswinonaprogram@gmail.com.
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Sad News Announced by 2 Seasonal Businesses in Rochester

Mother Nature has had some good days and bad days lately in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, some of those bad days included colder than normal temps, lots of rain, and we've had quite a bit of hail too. Unfortunately, the weather has been a frustration for some seasonal businesses in our area, and two just announced that they are closed for the season.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochesterfest organizers disappointed with low turnout

(ABC 6 News) - Rochesterfest finally wraps after a long week from Saturday, Jun. 18 –Sunday Jun. 26. The parade was held Saturday, and was one of the few popular events. There were about 80 units, and it went on for about an hour and a half. After the parade, many showed up to Soldiers Field Memorial Park to enjoy food and live music.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Southern Minnesota, Give a Warm Welcome to Radio’s Newest Member, Kinsey!

Hello Southern Minnesota, my name is Kinsey, and I am Kat Kountry 105’s newest DJ and content creator. Here is a chance to get to know me, as I say hello to the community!. To begin, I am a 22-year-old woman, who just graduated From Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. After being a college radio DJ for four years and a Music Director for two years at Luther’s radio station, I decided to continue pursuing this career with the help of my Communication Studies degree. With my job as a Music Director, I was given many new singles and albums from smaller artists around the world, and I was able to listen to their music and then send out my favorites to our thirty other DJs! I am what you call a music fanatic, so this career and this wonderful opportunity at Kat Kountry seemed quite fitting!
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Green Alert canceled, Viroqua missing veteran 'located'

VIROQUA, Wis. - A Green Alert was canceled Wednesday, June 29 for a missing veteran from Viroqua. Authorities said he was "located." There was concern after Caleb Rappl, 28, was reported to have been last seen June 28 at 11 p.m. in Viroqua. Law enforcement believed he was in La Crosse at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.
VIROQUA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association recognizes award winners at Summer Tour

Menomonie, Wis. – Acknowledging their dedication to excellence within Wisconsin’s beef industry, the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association (WCA) honored four award recipients during the 2022 Summer Tour hosted in the Menomonie Area. The 2022 Cattleman of the Year is Steve Springer of Linden, Wis. Springer is a third-generation...
WISCONSIN STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Caribou Coffee construction set to start

A new Caribou Coffee drive-thru is set to start construction after the Fourth of July. The location received approvals from the city in April after running into some challenges with the building codes. Java Companies had originally applied for a variance but instead received approval from the city for an...
RED WING, MN
kolomkobir.com

Invasive Asian carp rounded up in Mississippi River at La Crosse, Wis.

LA CROSSE – A fishing expedition for a highly invasive species of carp is underway in the waters of the Mississippi River. Armed with underwater speakers, electrofishing technology, large boats and nets, employees from the Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Natural Resources are trying to find out how many carp have made their way up the river to La Crosse, and how many of them may be spawning new carp into the environment.
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Severe Thunderstorm Sweeps Through Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Residents and businesses in some parts of Rochester were busy late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening cleaning up the mess caused by a strong storm cell that blasted its way through the city. There were periods of intense, heavy rain that totaled more than an...
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Council discusses Highway 61 projects, chicken keeping

Morning commutes and travel may look different over the course of the next four years with some major construction projects planned along Highway 61 through Red Wing. At the June 27 City Council meeting, MnDOT project manager Chad Hanson presented five projects that are planned for Highway 61 from Welch to Lake City.
RED WING, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Mondovi man accused of theft in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a club in Buffalo County. Court records show 46-year-old Ronnie Killian of Mondovi, Wis. is facing a charge of theft -movable property (> $10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on June 23, 2022 an officer...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

