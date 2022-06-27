ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You and a Friend Eat This 10 Pound Pizza Worth $500?

By Rob Creighton
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm fond of saying I never met a pizza I didn't like. From Fitters to Papa Murphy's. From Pizza Hut to Dominos. And every kind of pizza in between. But could I eat this 28-inch 10-pound pizza with two types of meat from Pointer's in St. Louis? Could I do it...

Y101

IN THIS ARTICLE
5 On Your Side

