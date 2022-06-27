ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Best Bets: June 27-July 3

By Zoe Johnson
minnesotamonthly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere: Sidekick Theatre, 11411 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington. Filled with family fun and audience participation, this musical is billed as “a swashbuckling musical for all ages” and opens this week. Water Ski Show. What: The Twin Cities River Rats Present Super Mario World. When: June 28, 6:30...

www.minnesotamonthly.com

mprnews.org

Photos: Parade, events celebrate Pride in Twin Cities

Twin Cities Pride returned to Minneapolis over the weekend for its 50th anniversary year, drawing thousands of people to the festival, parade and other events. Pride was canceled in 2020, and held in a scaled-down format in 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Pride March — which wasn't held...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

All Hands on Deck

At first, Lisa Clark Balke was less than enchanted by the towering evergreens that are synonymous with cozy cabins tucked deep into the Wisconsin woods. “I’m from North Dakota,” says the Minneapolis resident and co-owner of Victory Vintage in Linden Hills. “There are so many trees here; I was starting to feel claustrophobic. Every road looked the same.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Nine Plant Shops to Visit in the Twin Cities

In the past two years, plant shops and nurseries have seen a rise in popularity—with millennials aiming to expand plant collections—according to a survey courtesy of Garden Product News. Shoppers can set goals to introduce some greenery to the house or learn more about gardening outdoors. If you are looking for cool plant shops to stop by, here are several to consider.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Sports anchor Hobie Artigue announces FOX9 departure

More turnover on the Twin Cities TV scene as sports reporter and anchor Hobie Artigue has left FOX9. "After seven years, hundreds of shows & countless stories, today is my last day at [FOX9]," Artigue announced Tuesday. "Thank you for all of your support over the years. It’s been a fun ride, but now is the time for a new chapter."
fox9.com

Hopkins, Minnesota is a perfect day trip in the Twin Cities

Hopkins, once the raspberry capital of the world, is a bustling suburb of Minneapolis and makes for a perfect day trip right in the Twin Cities metro. Main Street in Hopkins was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, which is where you'll find a little something for everyone.
HOPKINS, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Gia Vang Leaves KARE 11: Where Is the Minnesota News Anchor Going?

Gia Vang is more than just a journalist. She’s one of the most illustrious personalities among the Asian-American and Hmong communities. She acknowledges her heritage and community wherever she goes, which is also what she did during her time at KARE 11 in Minnesota. Sadly, it’s time for Minneapolis to bid farewell to this amazing anchor. Gia Vang wrapped her last day at KARE 11 in June 2022 after announcing her departure from the station. Her followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Minnesota. Vang provided answers for all her social media followers.
MINNESOTA STATE
insideradio.com

KTLK Minneapolis Morning Co-Host Drew Lee Dies Suddenly.

Drew Lee, one-half of the “Justice & Drew” morning show on iHeartMedia news/talk KTLK-AM Minneapolis (1130), passed away unexpectedly over the weekend. A cause of death has not been revealed. "This is the hardest thing that I have ever had to do in my entire radio career," co-host...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
parkbugle.org

New housing projects opening in south St. Anthony Park

Nearly 600 new apartment units are coming online this summer in south St. Anthony Park, representing a burgeoning addition of new housing in the area’s Creative Enterprise Zone district. Apartment complexes new to the scene are: Moda on Raymond, The Mason and Midline Apartments. The new housing comes on...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
kfgo.com

Shooting in suburban St. Paul movie theater Tuesday

OAKDALE, Minn. — Police in the St. Paul suburb of Oakdale are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot inside Marcus Cinema there Tuesday evening. When police arrived, the victim was found in one of theaters with gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter had reportedly fled the theater prior to...
OAKDALE, MN
twincitieslive.com

The General Store of Minnetonka

The General Store of Minnetonka is a family-run store that encompasses two floors packed with everything from gifts to home décor and even a restaurant. Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us inside.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Heat and chance of storms Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It will be hot Wednesday, hitting around 90 degrees with breezy conditions. North of Interstate 94 will see the chance of a few showers and rumbles, too .Storms are possible in western and northern parts of the state and will slide into the metro overnight and into Thursday. It'll remain humid on Thursday with a bit cooler air arriving into the weekend. Isolated rain chances into the weekend and the Fourth of July holiday. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

AHS receives $6 million donation from volunteers' estate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Animal Humane Society says it has received the largest donation in the history of the organization.The $6 million gift comes from the estate of Steve Nordberg and Betsy McDonald, who were longtime volunteers before their deaths in 2020 and 2021, respectively.Much of the money will go to "a new first-of-its-kind adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul," AHS said, and $1 million will be set aside for the organization's strategic reserve fund.Nordberg and McDonald volunteered for thousands of hours feeding orphaned kittens to help them survive their first few weeks."Steve and Betsy were cat people at heart and knew that love comes in all sizes," AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon said. "They doted on all the kittens and cats that came into their home over the years and relished helping tiny kittens grow into healthy, loving cats. Their dedication to our mission, and to animals in our community, will live on through their inspiring gift."  Earlier this year, an anonymous donor gave $1 million to AHS for the new St. Paul campus.Just this month, the organization helped rescue 47 cats from a car at a rest stop during extreme heat.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
OAKDALE, MN
knsiradio.com

Wright County Residents Named Minnesota Farm Family of the Year

(KNSI) – A Wright County grower has been named Minnesota’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The University of Minnesota Extension has recognized Gene and Mary Jo Lambert of Lambert Farms in Chatham Township, west of Buffalo. The family has been farming for 33 years. They raise 200 dairy cows and grow a 1,000-acre corn and soybean rotation along with three of their four children.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN

