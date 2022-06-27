ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

Unlawful burn causes fire

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing Editor
Navasota Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Grimes County Sheriff Lt. James Ellis, firefighters responded to a preliminary fire on CR 203 in Plantersville. The...

www.navasotaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

ROUND TOP ANTIQUES DEALER CATCHES FIRE

An antiques destination between Round Top and Warrenton caught fire Tuesday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., Fayette County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at Abbieland Antiques on Highway 237. The Round Top-Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find heavy fire coming from...
ROUND TOP, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

INTOXICATED DRIVER INVOLVED IN SERIOUS CRASH ARRESTED

On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336 . As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make sure the intersection was clear and was about to start moving again after observing a Toyota Tacoma which was just entering the intersection on a green light stop to yield to the deputy. It was then the deputy observed a blue Toyota Rav4 driven by Carlos Antonio Garza traveling eastbound on North Loop 336. Garza completely disregarded the red light at a high rate of speed without even attempting to slow down and slammed into the Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma, Cecil Loveless suffered extensive injuries and was transported to HCA Conroe, his wife Rita Loveless, who was the passenger was also seriously injured. Mr. Loveless suffered a broken leg, fractured skull, punctured lung, a torn diaphragm, broken jaw, a lacerated kidney, ruptured spleen, broken pelvis, multiple internal injuries, and a shattered shoulder and had to be given nine units of blood. His wife Rita suffered a brain bleed, a broken hip, a broken wrist, a lacerated spleen, and liver, and broken fingers, ribs, and elbow. Garza was also injured and transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There Garza attempted to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse in doing so. It was also learned he was under the influence of cannabis and had a blood-alcohol level of .259. With .08 being legally intoxicated in Texas, this was three times the legal limit. After he was released from the hospital he returned home. A warrant was issued for his arrest and on Wednesday Conroe Police arrested him at his home. Garza is charged with two counts on intoxication assault. He is being held on a total of $100,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman drowns in backyard pool in Katy, FBCSO says

KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman drowned in a backyard pool in a Katy neighborhood Thursday night, deputies with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said. Fort Bend sheriff’s deputies and EMS responded to reports of a drowning in the 22900 block of Roberts Run...
KATY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Copper theft suspect found dead at paper mill

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reported an incident involving trespassers at a paper mill on Highway 103 East. Officials said that trespassers were believed to have been stealing copper at the mill, and suspect Kenneth Holley, 56 of Houston, was found deceased at the property. Officials reported that this is […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Grimes County, TX
Accidents
City
Plantersville, TX
County
Grimes County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Plantersville, TX
Crime & Safety
Grimes County, TX
Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOGS DESTROYED AFTER MAULING AND ALMOST KILLING MAGNOLIA WOMAN

Rebecca Hatcher of Magnolia remains in ICU at Memorial Hermann Woodlands after more than seven surgeries. This after she was walking near her home in the 37000 block of Pine Bark in the Hazy Hollow Subdivision when she was attacked on the road by three pit bulls and dragged into the ditch. The incident occurred just after 10:30 pm on June 20, 2022. Tammy Remey, a resident just down the street heard the screaming and came out to see what was happening. She realized it was down the street so got in her car and drove toward the source. She was met by the horrific sight of three pit bulls mauling a woman on the ground who at that point quit screaming and made Tammy believe she was dead. Tammy called 911 and tried to get a friend down the street to help. He wasn’t home so she returned seconds later as 911 told her not to exit the vehicle. The dogs ran off. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as did Magnolia Fire Department and MCHD. Rebecca was extremely critical as she was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There she immediately went into surgery. Montgomery County Animal Control was alerted as was Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Animal Cruelty Division. Animal Control was able to locate the dogs and take them into custody. One of the dogs was in such bad shape with a large unrelated gash to his leg that Montgomery County Vets had to do surgery on it. Wednesday morning the owner of the dogs, Mitchell Weemes appeared in the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden’s Courtroom. The reason was to determine if the dogs should be put down. After hearing both sides and the investigator’s statement the dogs were ordered destroyed. Weemes broke down asking the Judge to see his dogs. Masden told Animal Control to give him 48 hours to do so before the dogs were destroyed. Weems told the judge that he had paid a friend to watch the three dogs. The friend resided across the street from the witness. The rear of the house is fenced but not the front. Even today as investigators were in the area residents’ and dogs were running after people down the street. Investigator Toby McLaughlan with Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty stated dogs were running all over the neighborhood and animal control was unable to round up all the dogs due to some staffing shortages, and an entire county to handle. Also if they arrive and the dog has already retreated to the owner’s property they are unable to cite or capture the animal. He stated residents needed to use caution while walking in the neighborhood. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca Hatcher’s brother said he was able to communicate with Rebecca using a notepad yesterday. She is still on a ventilator and feeding tube as the damage was also done to her trachea. Today Tammy showed us the location which was just feet from Rebecca’s driveway. Blood and human hair could be seen in the ditch. Tammy said when she first saw her that she was on the road and the dogs dragged her into the ditch. The family wished to share the photos to show dog owners just how bad an injury can be with dogs not secured. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca’s brother posted on GOFUNDME We have no idea what the cost of all this will be or how much care Rebecca will need once she is released from the hospital. She has had numerous surgeries since arriving at the hospital, along with blood transfusions to save her life. They are talking about equipment already that she is going to need to be able to help her recover from her injuries. Rebecca has no insurance and is currently unemployed. My parents are in their mid-seventies and have been dealing with my father battling cancer for the last two years, caring for my brother, who is disabled, and raising my nephew. Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Forest fires rage through county

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Fire departments from all ends of the county battled blazes throughout last week, largely due to storms that produced lightning but no rain. Trinity Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Johnson said the fire over this...
TRINITY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station PD arrest teens accused of vandalizing homes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police say they have arrested three teenagers who have been vandalizing homes since April. Randall Patton first reported suspicious activity after the group was reportedly causing damage to his neighbor’s home that was being built. “I saw one of them throwing something...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Call#Accident#Grimes County Sheriff Lt
Navasota Examiner

Firefighters working active fire in Plantersville

PLANTERSVILLE – Several local agencies are responding to a fire near 10126 County Road 203 in Plantersville. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the details are still coming in, but Texas A&M Forrest Service has been notified and additional fire response teams have been dispatched. He said the fire is spreading through trees. Sowell stated residents near the area are being notified as a precaution.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
Navasota Examiner

21-year-old killed in wreck

A 21-year-old Waller man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, June 25, at approximately 6:30 a.m. in Navasota. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize sated officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Texas State Highway 6 just south of the Navasota River. Mize said officers located a Chevrolet Suburban in the median of the northbound and southbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
NAVASOTA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED FOR HOMICIDE IN HARRIS COUNTY

12:30am- A homicide, just after 10 pm in the 200 block of Hollow Tree off FM 1960 and I-45 has HCSO attempting to locate a black 35-year-old male, 5′-11 ‘ 210 pounds. He is driving a white Nissan Ultima with tinted windows and a “NEW ORLEANS” sticker in the rear window. The suspect is armed and dangerous. If spotted call 911 immediately.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 07/01/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-01-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-28-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Navasota Examiner

GRIMES COUNTY HEATING UP

PLANTERSVILLE – First responders had a busy day Monday, June 27, responding to multiple fires in the southern part of Grimes County. Plantersville-Stoneham Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Briggs said his agency along with multiple assisting agencies responded to three fires in the Plantersville area beginning at 12:30 p.m. The...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Intoxicated Wrong-Way Driver Sentenced to Fifteen Years In Fatal Crash

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 9th District Court, Judge Phil Grant presiding, Robert Earl Smith Jr., 32, pled guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault and received fifteen years and ten years in prison, respectively. These sentences with be served concurrently. The range of punishment for Intoxication Manslaughter is two to twenty years, and the range for Intoxication Assault is two to ten years. In addition, Smith was probation eligible. Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Section prosecutors Michael Ghutzman and Brittany Hansford prosecuted these cases. Smith will not be eligible for parole until 2030.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Construction truck crashes into massive hole in west Houston

HOUSTON — A truck that hauls construction containers drove through a construction site and crashed into a massive hole in the ground on Eldridge Parkway near the Katy Freeway, Houston police said. According to authorities, the driver of the truck swerved to avoid another vehicle before crashing through construction...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO ALARM HOUSE FIRE IN CONROE

230PM-Needham and Conroe Firefighters are just arriving on a two-story house fire with fire showing in the 9900 block of Valance Way near Jonquil Path Way in Montgomery Creek Ranch.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BODIES FOUND IN ROMAN FOREST IDENTIFIED

The two deceased persons found on June 5, 2022, in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green, New Caney, Texas have been positively identified as Magen Madison Leach, 19, of Roman Forest and Manuel Fuentes, 20, of Porter. Evidence at the scene indicates that Fuentes shot and killed Leach, then killed himself. Fuentes and Leach were known to be in a dating relationship. There is no evidence that human trafficking was a factor in the deaths of these individuals, and there is no outstanding threat to the public.
ABC13 Houston

Heavy Houston police presence seen outside home in River Oaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ABC13 crew is at the scene of a home where Houston Police Department's SWAT units were seen outside of Thursday afternoon. SWAT units were seen in the 3800 block of Del Monte Drive in the River Oaks area at about 11:40 a.m., though HPD said an investigation started at about 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy