Mock Elections See Technical Issues in Pima County, Ariz.

At the foot of the magnificent Santa Catalina Mountains is Catalina State Park. Nearly 5,000 saguaros and other desert flora and animals can be seen in the park. Catalina State Park Boondocking, camping, picnics, and bird watching are all welcome in the park’s 5,500 acres of foothills, canyons, and streams, which is home to more than 150 different bird species. At elevations close to 3,000 feet, the park offers miles of equestrian, birding, hiking, and bike paths that snake through the park and into the Coronado National Forest. The Tucson urban area can be reached quickly from the park. This beautiful desert park also has horseback riding paths, and a large staging area with trailer parking is provided by the equestrian center. Bring your sense of adventure and curiosity along as you take in the stunning mountain backdrop, desert fauna, wildflowers, and cacti.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO