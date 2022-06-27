ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Mock Elections See Technical Issues in Pima County, Ariz.

By Nicole Ludden, The Arizona Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — A trial run-through of the new voting process for Pima County's elections experienced some issues Friday morning as voters participated in a mock election using new technology. The mock election served as a test of the new voting system the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved...

InMaricopa

Pinal supervisors put transportation tax back on November ballot

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to place a new half-percent transportation excise tax on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election. If approved by voters, the tax will replace a tiered, half-percent tax approved by voters in 2017 but ruled invalid by the Arizona Supreme Court in March. The excise tax was designed to fund transportation projects in the county, but now about $80 million already collected sits in escrow ready to be refunded by the state Department of Revenue.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mayors Say They Won’t Use City Resources to Uphold Abortion Laws

Mayors in two prominent cities in Arizona have signaled that they will not follow the state abortion laws after last week’s Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade. “I am deeply disappointed by today’s Supreme Court decision,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D). “Phoenix is a pro-choice city. A majority of the city council and I have no interest in using city resources to prevent women from accessing health care.”
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

4th of July Closures for Tucson and Yuma

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Tucson and Yuma. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday,...
YUMA, AZ
Green Valley hospital closes

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital closed its doors Thursday, ending a seven-year struggle to establish a local hospital in Green Valley, one of Arizona's largest retirement communities. The privately-owned 49-bed hospital notified its 300 employees earlier this month that they face possible layoffs. CEO Steve Harris said the closure is...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson

When we first launched this magazine, there was one central theme fueling it. Specifically, that The World Was Watching Tucson. There are so many exciting advances and achievements coming out of this region that are making a difference and changing the world. While many outside our region respect and celebrate those, perhaps our very own residents don’t always know about them. This is the foundation behind BizTucson Magazine and the mantra we follow with each story we write. So, for our Summer 2022 issue, we proudly offer not 5, not 10 but an impressive “11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson.”
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson sees #1 largest monthly rent increase for July

TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased 3.8% in July, and have increased sharply by 22.2% in comparison to the same time last year. The Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation is evaluated in the report. Tucson rents increase sharply over...
TUCSON, AZ
New Pride mural on Fourth Avenue

Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds. Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school but never got them. Tucson Greyhound Park shuts down after decades. Updated: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:10 PM MST. The Tucson Greyhound...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Scenic Train Rides

The deserts of Arizona may not seem a likely place to find high-class scenic train rides but surprisingly, two of the most popular can be found there, the Grand Canyon Railway and Verde Canyon Railway. In addition, the Sierra Madre Express pampers guests with an unforgettable experience, hearkening back to...
ARIZONA STATE
New flood maps clarify the risk homeowners face

Flooding in urban areas cost Americans more than $106 billion between 1960 and 2016, damaging property, disrupting businesses and claiming lives in the process. Determining which areas are most likely to flood amid ever-changing land use and shifting rainfall and climate patterns can be expensive and complicated—and past methods of drawing flood maps fail to capture the inherent uncertainty in flood predictions.
TUCSON, AZ
11 Awesome Catalina State Park Boondocking Locations

At the foot of the magnificent Santa Catalina Mountains is Catalina State Park. Nearly 5,000 saguaros and other desert flora and animals can be seen in the park. Catalina State Park Boondocking, camping, picnics, and bird watching are all welcome in the park’s 5,500 acres of foothills, canyons, and streams, which is home to more than 150 different bird species. At elevations close to 3,000 feet, the park offers miles of equestrian, birding, hiking, and bike paths that snake through the park and into the Coronado National Forest. The Tucson urban area can be reached quickly from the park. This beautiful desert park also has horseback riding paths, and a large staging area with trailer parking is provided by the equestrian center. Bring your sense of adventure and curiosity along as you take in the stunning mountain backdrop, desert fauna, wildflowers, and cacti.
TUCSON, AZ
UPDATE: Scene cleared, Desert Vista campus resumes normal activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College said the Desert Vista campus has resumed normal activity after police activity there prompted a safety alert Wednesday morning, June 29. PCC police issued an alert just after 8 a.m. warning people on the campus near West Drexel Road and South...
TUCSON, AZ
Domestic violence suspect on the run from Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police are looking for the suspect in a domestic violence incident, which he reportedly ran from on Tuesday, June 28. Authorities appeared that afternoon to be searching an area in the 7400 block of Starcommerce Way. Shortly before 10 p.m., police said, the...
MARANA, AZ
Images of the Contreras Fire at Kitt Peak

The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24. The fire eventually forced the evacuation of Kitt Peak Observatory and Pan Tak. When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.
TUCSON, AZ

