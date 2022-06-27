ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Sherrill Fosters Path, East Hampton North, NY 11937, USA

Cover picture for the articleCommercial/Industrial space available. Approximately 6,000SF....

Dune Road Oceanfront Residence Sells For $11 Million

An oceanfront residence on Dune Road in the Village of Westhampton Beach sold earlier this year for $11 million, making it one of the top transactions west of the Shinnecock Canal in 2022 so far. On just shy of an acre at 339 Dune Road, the beach house with glass...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
Slow Food East End, Peconic Land Trust Host ‘Walk And Wine’ At Bridge Gardens July 12

Slow Food East End and Peconic Land Trust are partnering to offer Walk & Wine at the trust’s Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton on Tuesday, July 12. Garden manager Rick Bogusch will guide the tour of the site’s edible garden from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with local wine from Saltbird Cellars in Peconic. Freshly made bread by Flour Power and Truly Grass Fed will also be served.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
Glover Street Home By Steven Gambrel Sells For $6 Million

A Sag Harbor Village home built by renowned interior designer Steven Gambrel in 2017 has sold for $6 million, about a year after it was listed for $7 million. The 3,000-square-foot home on 0.17 acre at 52 Glover Street has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath. According to past listings, it has the “whimsical character of a captain’s manse” and “echoes the charm and vernacular of a seafarer’s home.”
SAG HARBOR, NY
Zach Erdem, Owner of 75 Main, Is Living His American Dream

Zach Erdem, the owner of the restaurants 75 Main and Blu Mar in Southampton Village, is living the American dream. He came to the United States from his native Turkey... more. In February, Olga Buzulutska, her husband, Mykola Ignatiev, and her 6-year-old son, Mykyta Ignatiev, traveled ... by Sophie Griffin.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Flagging True Patriots In Local Cemeteries, Starting In Sag Harbor

The term “patriot” is thrown out casually a lot these days. Sometimes it’s used to describe someone who has fought for American interests on battlefields or in diplomatic chambers. Other... more. The Citarella gourmet market chain has partnered with the East End Fund for Children for ......
SAG HARBOR, NY
Hampton Bays Fire Claimed The Life Of Apartment Resident

A fire marked by heavy, black smoke in a small studio apartment claimed the life of its resident Sunday night, June 26. As firefighters from the Hampton Bays Fire Department... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming said this week that she hopes County Executive Steve Bellone ... 29 Jun 2022...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
School News, June 30, Southampton Town

Our Lady Of The Hamptons Recognizes Graduates Graduating students were awarded diplomas at the solemn liturgy and commencement on June 17 at the Basilica of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus... more. Southampton Juniors Earn Scholarships Fourteen students received college scholarship awards at the recent Junior Awards ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
The Way Back

On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in the port city of Galveston, Texas, to share news of the Emancipation Proclamation, announcing that all enslaved people were free. While the news was welcomed by many, it arrived a bit late... Hope Floats. The struggles of environmentalists — both professionals and...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Oceanfront Residence And Adjacent Parcel Sell For $46.5 Million

An oceanfront estate in Sagaponack with an additional, undeveloped adjacent parcel recently sold for a total of $46.5 million. Combined, 35 Potato Lane, with 250 feet of shoreline, and 543 Daniels Lane, inland, are 3.8 acres. The modern residence was built as two detached structures but has since been joined...
SAGAPONACK, NY
Southampton Village Volunteer Ambulance To Host Open House

The Southampton Village Volunteer Ambulance will open its doors to the public during an open house on Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family-friendly event will... more. Their identity kept secret since their initial pledge, the family that offered a $5 million ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
HAMPTON BAYS

HAMPTON BAYS-- 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, no pets. References required. $3,500/month. Call 631-767-3378.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
‘Anna In The Tropics’ Heats Up The Bay Street Stage

Sag Harbor is about to get much hotter: at least at 1 Bay Street. As part of its 2022 mainstage season, Bay Street Theater is presenting “Anna in the Tropics” which began with previews on June 28 and has its official opening night on Saturday, July 2. The...
SAG HARBOR, NY

