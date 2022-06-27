Sherrill Fosters Path, East Hampton North, NY 11937, USA

A Sag Harbor Village home built by renowned interior designer Steven Gambrel in 2017 has sold for $6 million, about a year after it was listed for $7 million. The 3,000-square-foot home on 0.17 acre at 52 Glover Street has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath. According to past listings, it has the “whimsical character of a captain’s manse” and “echoes the charm and vernacular of a seafarer’s home.”

