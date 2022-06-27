Sherrill Fosters Path, East Hampton North, NY 11937, USA

An oceanfront residence on Dune Road in the Village of Westhampton Beach sold earlier this year for $11 million, making it one of the top transactions west of the Shinnecock Canal in 2022 so far. On just shy of an acre at 339 Dune Road, the beach house with glass...
Slow Food East End and Peconic Land Trust are partnering to offer Walk & Wine at the trust’s Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton on Tuesday, July 12. Garden manager Rick Bogusch will guide the tour of the site’s edible garden from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with local wine from Saltbird Cellars in Peconic. Freshly made bread by Flour Power and Truly Grass Fed will also be served.
A Sag Harbor Village home built by renowned interior designer Steven Gambrel in 2017 has sold for $6 million, about a year after it was listed for $7 million. The 3,000-square-foot home on 0.17 acre at 52 Glover Street has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath. According to past listings, it has the “whimsical character of a captain’s manse” and “echoes the charm and vernacular of a seafarer’s home.”
The venerable Springs General Store property was sold last week, and longtime operator Kristi Hood announced that this summer will be her last running the kitchen and market she's manned
Sag Harbor School Superintendent Jeff Nichols and Saverio Belfiore — a representative of H2M, which serves as the district architect — gave a detailed presentation on the plans for a
There was something not exactly right when a race named for firecrackers was held in the cool month of October last year. Then again, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown off
On the first sunny Friday afternoon of the summer, the stench was overpowering. Wait until low tide — it gets worse, Cliff Drive resident Tiffany Gavin said on June 24,
Zach Erdem, the owner of the restaurants 75 Main and Blu Mar in Southampton Village, is living the American dream. He came to the United States from his native Turkey
Seniors at Southampton High School have an annual tradition of celebrating Field Day at Coopers Beach. But in years past, they haven't been allowed to go in the water. This
A rite of summer, weekly concerts by the Sag Harbor Community Band, will return next week, with the band taking up its residency on the sidewalk in front of the
Neighbors of 230 Elm Street, who are asking the Southampton Village Zoning Board of Appeals to throw out the venue's building permit for interior changes, may not get the result
The term "patriot" is thrown out casually a lot these days. Sometimes it's used to describe someone who has fought for American interests on battlefields or in diplomatic chambers. Other
A fire marked by heavy, black smoke in a small studio apartment claimed the life of its resident Sunday night, June 26. As firefighters from the Hampton Bays Fire Department
Students and parents in the Westhampton Beach School District pleaded with administration and the Board of Education Monday night, June 27, to consider a "do no harm" policy, or to
Our Lady Of The Hamptons Recognizes Graduates Graduating students were awarded diplomas at the solemn liturgy and commencement on June 17 at the Basilica of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus
On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in the port city of Galveston, Texas, to share news of the Emancipation Proclamation, announcing that all enslaved people were free. While the news was welcomed by many, it arrived a bit late
An oceanfront estate in Sagaponack with an additional, undeveloped adjacent parcel recently sold for a total of $46.5 million. Combined, 35 Potato Lane, with 250 feet of shoreline, and 543 Daniels Lane, inland, are 3.8 acres. The modern residence was built as two detached structures but has since been joined...
The Southampton Village Volunteer Ambulance will open its doors to the public during an open house on Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family-friendly event will
Sag Harbor is about to get much hotter: at least at 1 Bay Street. As part of its 2022 mainstage season, Bay Street Theater is presenting “Anna in the Tropics” which began with previews on June 28 and has its official opening night on Saturday, July 2. The...
