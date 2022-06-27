ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

SOUTHAMPTON

27east.com
 4 days ago

2,500 SF units in pristine condition. Convenient location....

www.27east.com

27east.com

Sagaponack's Deacon David Hedges House Restored, Updated

The Deacon David Hedges House, a colonial-era home in Sagaponack Village, was once the subject of a demolition proposal, but today, it's been painstakingly renovated with historic preservation in mind and updated with modern amenities. From Hedges Lane, the house built around the time of the nation's birth and...
SAGAPONACK, NY
27east.com

Dune Road Oceanfront Residence Sells For $11 Million

An oceanfront residence on Dune Road in the Village of Westhampton Beach sold earlier this year for $11 million, making it one of the top transactions west of the Shinnecock Canal in 2022 so far. On just shy of an acre at 339 Dune Road, the beach house with glass...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
27east.com

Town Board Fawns Over CPI Developer's Giant Deer Sculpture

Move over Big Duck, there's a new, huge, critter coming to town. Last week the Southampton Town Board voted to allow the developers of the Canoe Place Inn & Cottages...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Wainscott Commercial Center Nears Next Hurdle

The Wainscott Commercial Center proposal is inching closer to clearing the next hurdle in the planning review process, even though members of the East Hampton Town Planning Board said that...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Southampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Business
27east.com

Catherine 'Katie' Pierro Of Riverhead Dies June 29

Catherine "Katie" Pierro of Riverhead died on June 29 at Acadia Nursing Home in Riverhead, where she had been living since September 2020. She was 94. She was born Caterina...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

The Way Back

On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in the port city of Galveston, Texas, to share news of the Emancipation Proclamation, announcing that all enslaved people were free. While the news was welcomed by many, it arrived a bit late... Hope Floats. The struggles of environmentalists — both professionals and...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Towns, Villages Grapple With Lifeguard Shortages

There's no gig as quintessentially "summer job" as being a lifeguard. But this year, it's been harder to find people to man the stands, nationally and on the East End....
SAG HARBOR, NY
#Art#Compass#Housing List
27east.com

Bid To Remake Historic House In Sag Harbor Gains Traction

After years of discussions with village boards and officials, Ralph Raciti got a positive response from the Sag Harbor Village Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board last week when he...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Flagging True Patriots In Local Cemeteries, Starting In Sag Harbor

The term "patriot" is thrown out casually a lot these days. Sometimes it's used to describe someone who has fought for American interests on battlefields or in diplomatic chambers. Other...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Man Found Dead In Van In Bridghehampton

Wilson R Plaza, 47, of East Hampton was found dead in a vehicle at the Bridgehampton Commons on Thursday, June 30. His body transported to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's...
27east.com

Hampton Bays Fire Claimed The Life Of Apartment Resident

A fire marked by heavy, black smoke in a small studio apartment claimed the life of its resident Sunday night, June 26. As firefighters from the Hampton Bays Fire Department...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Family From Ukraine Takes Refuge On East End

In February, Olga Buzulutska, her husband, Mykola Ignatiev, and her 6-year-old son, Mykyta Ignatiev, traveled to Mexico for a vacation. The family, from Zaporozhye, in southeastern Ukraine, planned to return...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Stabbing Suspect Charged In Northampton Assault

A stabbing at Wildwood Lake Bathing Beach Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 26, led to the arrest, announced by Southampton Town Police on Thursday, June 30, of Julio Cruz,...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Fleming Calls For Veto Of County Campaign Finance Repeal

Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming said this week that she hopes County Executive Steve Bellone will veto a move by the County Legislature's new majority to dissolve a campaign finance...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

'Anna In The Tropics' Heats Up The Bay Street Stage

Sag Harbor is about to get much hotter: at least at 1 Bay Street. As part of its 2022 mainstage season, Bay Street Theater is presenting "Anna in the Tropics" which began with previews on June 28 and has its official opening night on Saturday, July 2. The...
SAG HARBOR, NY

