ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Britney Spears' ex ordered to trial on stalking charge

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0bJD_0gNq4Pi600
People Britney Spears FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018. A judge has found that there is enough evidence against a man once briefly married to Spears to go to trial for felony stalking. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello)

VENTURA, Calif. — (AP) — A California judge found Monday that there is enough evidence against a man once briefly married to Britney Spears who showed up uninvited at the pop star's wedding to go to trial on a felony stalking charge.

After a two-hour preliminary hearing, Ventura County Judge David Worley ruled that 40-year-old Jason Allen Alexander should be held to answer on the charge, along with misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery, court records showed.

Not guilty pleas to all the charges were entered by an attorney for Alexander, who did not attend and remains jailed.

Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, in front of several dozen guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears to whom she was married for less than three days in 2004, appeared uninvited at the house before the ceremony, livestreaming his raid on Instagram.

Richard Eubler, a since-fired security guard for Spears, testified at Monday's hearing that Alexander got inside her house and up to the locked door of Spears' bedroom while she was inside, according to multiple media reports.

Eubler said Alexander had also tried to enter the property in the days before the wedding.

Alexander's attorney, Sandra Bisignani, argued there was no evidence he had any intention of harming Spears.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousand Oaks, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Ventura County, CA
Entertainment
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Entertainment Times

Britney Spears’ Estranged Family Allegedly Convinced Her Marriage To Sam Asghari Won’t Workout

Britney Spears’ family is allegedly bitter over the singer’s decision not to invite them to her wedding. In its June 20 issue, Closer UK claimed that Spears has been estranged from her family throughout the past couple of months. So, they weren’t really surprised that the “Toxic” singer didn’t send them an invitation to attend her wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Selena
Person
Madonna
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Britney Spears
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Allegedly Tried to Enter Her Bedroom on Her Wedding Day

Britney Spears’ ex, Jason Alexander, has been ordered to stand trial on a felony charge after allegedly breaking into Spears’ home on the day she married Sam Asghari. According to the Associated Press, Ventura County Judge David Worley ruled that Alexander, 40, would go on trial for a felony stalking charge after concluding during a two-hour preliminary hearing on Monday, that there was enough evidence against him.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Wedding#Vandalism#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS LA

Families continue to wait for home repairs a year after a botched illegal fireworks explosion

The families who lived on East 27th and San Pedro Streets in South Los Angeles were told they would be out of their homes for about 15 minutes. And yet, a year later, many still await their chance to sleep under their own roofs — after the botched detonation of a stash of illegal fireworks by the Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad destroyed their houses."When I walked into the house everything was on the floor, windows were blown out," said Minerva Velasquez. "If we would have been home, I don't think we would have survived."Minerva and her husband Hilario Velasquez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy