BUNKER HILL, IN- The Maconaquah Athletic Department would like to announce and welcome the new Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, John Burrus. John was approved by the School Board this evening to take over as the new Varsity Boys Basketball Coach at Maconaquah High School. Coach Burrus brings in 23 years of experience as a head coach, with the last 15 seasons at our neighbor to the east, Southwood. He has had a lot of success at Southwood as he has led them to 6 sectional championships, 3 regional championships, and 1 semi-state championship in 2017-18 where they also played for a state championship.

BUNKER HILL, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO