Mary Whillis, Area Director of the SEIU #1199 of the North Country, called out the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Board of Directors to rehire fired employees at a rally this morning. “We need to call out the Claxton-Hepburn Board of Directors to bring these employees back to work,” she said. More than 100 supporters rallied for the fired employees who worked in the registration, billing and coding area of the hospital. For more about rally, view earlier story. NCNOW Photo by Sean McNamara.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO