Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

 3 days ago

2PM Mayor Kenney to Speak Navy Yard Plan Update and Workforce Development Celebration

The Mayor will join representatives from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, PA Department of Labor & Industry, City and elected officials to celebrate the unveiling of the updated Navy Yard Plan and the graduation of 50+ new Navy Yard workforce development participants. For more information on the event, media should contact Jen Tran at jtran@pidcphila.com.

Location: Tent outside of 150 Rouse Blvd. & Central Green Park, Rouse Blvd. & Intrepid Ave., Philadelphia, PA.

2:45PM Mayor Kenney to Sign BIRT & Wage Cut Tax Bill

The Mayor will join City and elected officials, business owners, and Regina Hairston, President and CEO of the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE, at a bill signing for legislation that will lower the Business Income and Receipts Tax (BIRT) and the Wage Tax. These are changes that will further reduce the tax burden for workers and small businesses, and make our tax system fairer and more sustainable. Details were issued in a separate advisory.

Location: City Hall, 2nd Floor, Mayor’s Reception Room, Philadelphia, PA.

3:45PM Mayor Kenney to Join SEPTA to Sign Equity in Infrastructure Pledge

The Mayor will join City and SEPTA officials at a Pledge signing, part of the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP). EIP aims to improve public contracting practices by creating more opportunities for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUBs).

Location: City Hall, 2nd Floor, Mayor’s Reception Room, Philadelphia, PA.

