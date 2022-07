The trial of Russia versus Brittney Griner is set to begin on Friday, July 1, 2022, her lawyer explained. A shackled Griner, 31, was paraded through a detention facility en route to her preliminary hearing in Khimki Court near Moscow. There, Griner and her legal camp learned that she will also be detained for the duration of the trial and at least for the next six months.

