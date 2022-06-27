Ex-Hollywood agent sued by estranged wife

Adam Venit in 2011. | Photo courtesy of Brian To/Variety

A former top Hollywood agent who was previously accused of groping client Terry Crews is being sued by his estranged wife for alleged assault and sexual battery, according to court papers obtained Monday.

Trina Venit alleges in a lawsuit filed Sunday in Los Angeles federal court that Adam Venit “strangled her, punched her, kicked her and threw objects and food at her, forcibly restrained her robbing her of her freedom of movement for the sole purpose of continuing to abuse her, leaving her bloodied, bruised and physically and emotionally scarred.”

A representative for the defendant could not immediately be reached for comment.

Adam Venit, who once represented Adam Sandler, Sylvester Stallone, and others, stepped down as the head of WME’s film department four years ago after he was accused of groping Crews, a former NFL player, and actor, at a Hollywood party in 2016.

After the alleged assault, Crews filed a police report, but both the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office and City Attorney’s Office declined to file charges. A lawsuit brought by the ex-athlete against his former agent was settled.

According to Trina Venit’s complaint, “Adam’s brazen public assault on an imposing male former professional athlete pales in comparison to the abuse Adam has and continues to inflict on his wife behind closed doors.”

During their 20-year marriage, Adam Venit’s “drug, steroid and alcohol use spiraled out of control. Not surprisingly, his behavior, abuse and coercive control over Trina has since become more erratic and disturbing, leaving her in grave fear for her life,” the 18-page complaint contends.

The couple is in the midst of divorcing, according to the suit, which seeks unspecified compensatory, as well as exemplary and/or punitive damages.