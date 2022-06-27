ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Maria Parham now displaying emergency department wait times

By Tyler Davis tdavis@hendersondispatch.com;
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 3 days ago

HENDERSON — To fulfill its commitment “to providing high quality emergency care, 24 hours a day, seven days a week” to its community, Coordinator of Marketing and Communications Donna Young said, Maria Parham Health since June 14 is displaying average wait times for its emergency rooms in Henderson and Franklin.

The times are published solely on mariaparham.com, in a red box in the top right corner. “The hope is that at some point we can get these wait times posted on our social media pages as well,” Young said.

“While it is still too early in the project to gauge how the public is responding to the new Wait Time Widgets on our website, I can say that it has already had a positive impact when it comes to our staff and providers,” Emergency Room Director Donna Perry said. “Having this information constantly monitored has made our team members more aware and accountable for their time management, and that’s a good thing for our patients. We’re excited about it.”

Young differentiated between patient registration time and greet time, which refer to the time that a patient registers in the emergency department with a request to see a healthcare provider and the time when a provider has an initial interaction with the patient to begin the medical screening examination.

The displayed wait time is a “four-hour rolling average,” which Young defined as “the patient’s registration time until he or she is greeted by an identified medical professional, which includes doctors of medicine or osteopathy, physician assistants or advanced registered nurse practitioners.

The rolling average is updated every 15 minutes and is calculated by a computerized system used by emergency department staff.

“While this method is accurate and reliable, it is important for visitors to understand that there may be times when the average displayed may differ from what a patient actually experiences,” Young said.

This is because the averages often include periods of high and low patient volumes. Patients are also triaged upon visit, thus being prioritized depending on their reason for going.

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It's really growing': Downtown Zebulon has new life

ZEBULON, N.C. — According to recent data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Zebulon is the second fastest growing town in North Carolina. The Chamber of Commerce says since 2019, about a dozen new businesses have opened, or are prepared to open, downtown. What You Need To Know. Downtown...
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL

Durham couple shares personal journey with abortion

As access to abortion care changes quickly across the United States, one Durham County commissioner is lobbying for the local health department to provide options and access for women. Her cause is rooted in her own personal choice to have an abortion of her own. Reporter: Julian Grace. Photographer: Ryan...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Fitz settles into role as county recreation director

Warren County Recreation Director Bonnie Fitz is settling into her new role with plenty of activities on the schedule for summer. She brings more than 20 years of Parks and Recreation experience in Virginia and South Carolina and came to Warren County on May 16 after serving as Parks and Recreation manager in York County, Va., since 2016. She is a member of the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Association and South Carolina Parks and Recreation Association.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NC
rrspin.com

HCS board fills key positions

The Halifax County Schools Board of Education approved the following positions:. Carolyn Mitchell has been named executive director of human resources. She recently served as director of employee relations, recruitment and retention, principal of Pittman Elementary Leadership Academy, and has served Halifax County Schools as a classroom teacher, teacher mentor, instructional coach, and assistant principal.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Southeast Raleigh Promise awarded $2 million for affordable rental housing

Raleigh City Council has approved the use of available city-owned lots for the creation of new affordable housing options near downtown. A Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) was issued in October 2021, making 20 city-owned lots available via long-term land leases, as well as $2 million in bond proceeds for the development of affordable rental projects and/or transitional housing.
COUNCIL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Emergency Care
wunc.org

Multiple NC community colleges receive bomb threats

Story updated at 4:48 p.m. Multiple community colleges in North Carolina received bomb threats on Thursday. The main campus of Durham Tech and the Edgecombe County Community College campus in Rocky Mount were evacuated and eventually closed for the remainder of Thursday as authorities investigated the threats, according to social media posts from both colleges.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Petition Fails To Stop Approval Of Convenience Store

SELMA – A new convenience store will be built next to a roundabout, something nearby residents don’t want to see. In a 6-to-1 vote, Johnston County Commissioners approved a rezoning petition allowing for construction of a convenience store on the southwest side of a roundabout on Highway 42 East at Highway 39 North. The 3 acre site (highlighted in red below) is currently being used as farm land.
SELMA, NC
cbs17

All clear given after threat toward Durham Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Tech evacuated its main campus for hours on Thursday following a threat. Police said the threat was made just before 11 a.m. Thursday. A tweet from the school said a threat led to the evacuation of Building 6 and the Wynn Center along with a shelter in place order.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Marketing
ourstate.com

Out & About in Halifax County

The Halifax County Visitor Center and Dog Run is located in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina — just off I-95 at exits 173 and 171. Stop by to learn more about summer fun, where to stay, and how to eat like a local!
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Fire crews say mulch fire still burning in Nashville; residents may see smoke for days

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mulch is still burning in Nashville after several large mulch fires broke out Tuesday afternoon, according to fire crews. The Town of Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a reported fire at 379 Kamlar Road at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once they arrived, firefighters found three large mulch piles burning along with a mulching machine.
cbs17

Candy, ice cream, protein powder all included in this recall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Five weeks after an initial alert, the FDA has still not lifted a peanut butter recall. Jif Peanut Butter products were lifted after concerns of potential salmonella contamination, according to the FDA. So far, the CDC reported at least 16 people in a dozen states have fallen ill from salmonella poisoning. They noted the true number of people sick were likely much higher than the number reported.
FOOD SAFETY
WRAL News

Roanoke Rapids business owner accused of elder exploitation

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A North Carolina businesswoman has been arrested in separate instances on charges stemming from complaints by elderly customers about her car repair shop, police said. Roanoke Rapids police said Vivian Pompliano, 59, is facing three new counts of exploitation of elder/disabled person, a month after...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Cary business owner feels the impact of rising rent prices

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A third of small business owners report they couldn’t make their May rent, according to a recent study. While high rent prices are impacting people’s living situations, it’s also impacting people trying to make a living. Your Pie in Cary shut down...
CARY, NC
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
1K+
Followers
48
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy