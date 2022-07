Nearly every day at 6:30 a.m. a small group of mostly men, and a smaller amount of women, stood on the sidewalk in front of my local abortion clinic grasping rosaries, chanting the Lord’s prayer, and jumping in front of cars with pamphlets about why all pregnancies should result in births. Sometimes they brought their children and infants, even in the blistering 105 degree Texas summer heat. As self-identified “sidewalk counselors,” the group aims to persuade people not to terminate their pregnancies. Many came with small, tissue-papered baby shower gift bags as a way of demonstrating that help was on the sidewalk and not indoors.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO