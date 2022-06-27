Pro wrestling to make Steele County Free Fair debut

Body slams, suplexes, cross bodies, pile drivers and more are about to make a debut at Steele County’s largest event of the year.

After years of being asked when the Midwest All-Star Wrestling group would make their way down to Owatonna, owner David Amitrano is excited to announce that it is finally happening. It’s coming Tuesday evening of the Steele County Free Fair.

“Get ready for us on when we debut; it’s been a long time coming, and we’re really excited,” Amitrano said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and a great show.”

Amitrano described MAW as the only Native American-based professional wrestling company in the state of Minnesota. Focusing on Native American values, beliefs and customs, he said the show is certain to provide something for everyone.

“For the young kids, it’s all about the interaction with the superstars and getting up close and personal with the wrestlers; it’s all about the atmosphere,” Amitrano said. “For our older generations, we bring in a lot of the older wrestling legends they’ve seen on TV or out and about at bigger shows.”

Amitrano said at almost every show the MAW puts on, they try to bring one or two World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, legends to make an appearance. While they are still working out the details on who, if any, mainstream stars will make surprise fans in August in Owatonna, Amitrano said there will be at least one “star” people should be instantly familiar with.

Chef Jeff LaBeau, the owner of The Depot in Faribault, was instrumental in bringing MAW to Owatonna this year. Not only is his restaurant one of the sponsors of the show, allowing it to be free for all fairgoers, but LaBeau will be one of the performers.

“It’s going to be awesome,” LaBeau said. “I wanted to do this when I was a kid, and my parents said ‘No, be a chef instead.’ But now here I am, a couple of matches in.”

In May, LaBeau participated in the MAW show hosted at the American Legion in Faribault. He said it was exciting to see a place that typically has roughly 75 customers at any given time fill with a couple hundred fans.

“I am fortunate, because I have a good following,” LaBeau said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there were thousands of people at the fair, it’s going to be insane.”

Additionally, both LaBeau and Amitrano are hoping to get Steele County Free Fair Manager Scott Kozelka to make a star appearance in the beginning of the set.

“I won’t hurt him. I’ll just give him a small body slam,” LaBeau laughed.

“We told him we’d go easy on him,” Amitrano added lightheartedly.

Whether or not Kozelka will be giving in to this request is yet to be determined, but regardless, he is excited to see some new energy coming to the fairgrounds next to the Steele Saloon.

“All the people that grew up with wrestling are going to love this as another new thing at the fair,” Kozelka said, adding he was excited when the MAW organization reached out to him to make the show a possibility. “We just thought it was the perfect opportunity on opening night to bring a new flavor and get people out to enjoy the fair and MAW.”

The Steele County Free Fair is scheduled for Aug. 16-21 — 49 days away.