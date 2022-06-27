ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Shooting at 8550 Stemmons Freeway

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second security officer, Sterlin Hammett, 30, has been arrested and charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond will be determined by a magistrate. Update June 26 @ 4:50 p.m. The investigation has determined a 26-year-old female security officer was responsible for shooting...

Homicide reported on N. Beckley Avenue

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center located at 1441 N. Beckley Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the victim, Lorenzo Demarcus Perez, 21, had a gunshot wound and was dropped off at the hospital by unknown males. The victim died a short time later due to his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Third Victim Dies in Dallas Triple-Homicide

A third person is dead following a shooting at a North Dallas apartment complex last month. Zamaurius Debase, 24, is the third victim to have died after someone opened fire on the morning of May 27 at The Timbers apartments. According to Dallas Police, officers arrived at the complex at...
DALLAS, TX
Homicide on Silkwood Street

On June 28, 2022, the Dallas Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit, with the assistance of the Southeast Crime Response Team, arrested Ulysses Kizzee, 74, on the charge of Injury to a Child/Serious Bodily Injury by Omission, a 1st degree felony. The arrest is in connection to the death of a five-year-old boy that occurred on June 27, 2022, documented on case# 115651-2022.
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Homicide on Harding St

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Alexander Carillo. Carillo, pictured, is responsible for shooting and killing Sebastian Pulido on April 25, 2022. He is described as a 19-year-old Latin male, 5’7” 160 pounds. Carillo is considered armed and dangerous. If you...
DALLAS, TX
Homicide at 3500 Timberglen Road

There have now been three victims who died from their injuries sustained in the shooting incident that occurred on May 27, 2022, in the 3500 block of Timberglen Road. The victims have been identified as Malik Woods, 21, Davion Lawrence, 27, and Zamaurius Debase, 24. This remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Alexander Carillo IDed as suspect in Dallas shooting of Sebastian Pulido

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the public's help in locating a man they suspect is responsible for the April 25 shooting that left Sebastian Pulido dead.Alexander Carrillo, 19, is described as a Latin American male who is 5'7" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous, and police said not to approach him if you know his whereabouts and instead call 911.On April 25, Sebastian Pulido, 22, was found with gun shot wounds shortly after 10 p.m. at 2235 Harding Street. He was transported to an area hospital, but died of his injuries three days later.Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Homicide Detective Christopher Walton at 214.671.3632 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.   
DALLAS, TX
Homicide on Navajo Drive

Curlee Jobe was arrested without incident this afternoon. He will be charged with murder. The Dallas Police Department is asking for your help in locating Curlee “Lee” Jobe. Jobe is the suspect who shot and killed William Glen Wright on June 6, 2022, in the 3400 block of Navajo Drive. He is described as a 56-year-old Black male, 6’3” tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
DALLAS, TX
Double Homicide on Ridgecrest Road

Below is a picture of the victim’s vehicle. Update June 30 , 2022 @ 8:31 a.m. On June 29, 2022, at around noon, Dallas Police were called to an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. When officers arrived, they found a male victim and female victim, dead inside an apartment. The preliminary investigation determined the two had been shot. Two children under the age of five years old were also found inside the apartment and were unharmed.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFR: Woman arrested, three firefighters in recovery after fire started 'by use of cigarette'

DALLAS — A woman was arrested Thursday after starting a fire at a home in northwest Dallas, fire officials said. Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) units were dispatched at 12:15 a.m. to Mail Avenue for a 911 call about a structure fire. When firefighters arrived at the one-story, wood-framed residence, they saw smoke coming from the front of the home and heavy fire from the side, DFR said.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police name 3 victims killed in May shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police publicly identified three victims killed in an apartment complex shooting last month, but still have yet to name any suspects.On Friday, May 27 at about 7:31 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call from the Timbers Apartments in the 3500 block of Timberglen Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying facedown and discovered he had died from a gunshot wound. Police found two other men inside of the complex who had also been shot. One of the additional victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and was initially listed in stable condition, but later died as well, bringing the total number of victims to three.They were named as Malik Woods, 21, Davion Lawrence, 27, and Zamaurius Debase, 24. Police did not say which victim was which and have not released any other information about them.Police have not yet publicly identified any suspects, nor any possible motives. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Vigil held for Shalonda Anderson, woman killed in Dallas club shooting

DALLAS — A vigil is being held Wednesday evening for Shalonda Anderson, the woman who was killed outside of XTC Cabaret in Dallas on June 25. The mother of three was shot and killed outside of the club early Saturday morning. Dallas police said Anderson was in a vehicle that drove into a group of security guards at the club. Anderson was then shot by a guard who police said was hit and pinned by the vehicle.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

ATF-Dallas Issues Stark Warning Amid Machine Gun Possession Conviction

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A North Texas man who rapped about having a machine gun converter was convicted of possessing a machine gun in a federal court in Fort Worth. 25-year old Keidric Bbrown was pulled over by an Arlington police officer in mid-January after noting that his insurance had expired, According to a press released from the u-s attorney’s office.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington police asking for help identifying jugging suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a jugging suspect who smashed the victim's car window and stole money. It happened in April 2022 at a shopping center in the 2400 block of E. Arkansas Lane. Surveillance cameras captured the theft. The victim told officers he recalled seeing the same car -- a white BMW X5 with custom rims, tinted windows, and temporary paper tags -- driven by the suspect when he stopped at the bank earlier that day.Jugging happens when a suspect sees their victim leaving a bank with money, then follows the victim, waits until he or she exits their car and walks away, then breaks into their car in hopes to finding the money or other valuables. If you think you recognize the man pictured, please contact Det. Taylor at (817) 459-5807. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. 
ARLINGTON, TX

