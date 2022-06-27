ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Reasons Why We Love ‘The Bear,’ Plus ‘The Boys’ Check-in and ‘The Old Man’

By Chris Ryan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris and Andy talk about the third episode of The Old Man...

‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 4 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna team up and dive deep into the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel. They start with Mal giving her perspective and thoughts on the show up to this point (6:54). Then, they discuss the theme of Kamala being torn between two worlds (14:00). They wrap up with pointing out some Easter eggs, and answering some listener questions (1:08:30).
Andy Greenwald
The Ethan Hawke Hall of Fame and ‘The Black Phone’

Chris Ryan joins Sean to discuss the new horror thriller The Black Phone, which stars one of our most beloved actors, Ethan Hawke (1:00). Then, they build out the Hawke Hall of Fame with his 10 essential performances (25:00). Hosts: Sean Fennessey. Guest: Chris Ryan. Producer: Bobby Wagner.
Nancy Jo Sales Remembers Her Iconic Story, “Leo, Prince of the City”

Juliet Litman is joined by author Nancy Jo Sales to revisit her iconic 1998 New York magazine profile of Leonardo DiCaprio. They talk about how difficult it was to get Leo to talk to her for the story (1:00), why the article has had such a lasting impact (16:05), and how celebrity journalism has changed since she wrote it (40:11).
Not So Fast on ‘The Bear’

In the week since its release, The Bear has quickly established itself as the surprise hit of the summer. The FX series has received rapturous reviews and inspired ogling fancams, the surest sign there is of a dedicated—and thirsty—fan base. Here at The Ringer, though, the show’s reception hasn’t been quite so unanimous. To break down the show’s strengths and potential flaws, staff writers Alison Herman and Charles Holmes convened for a disagreement considerably more polite than the shouting matches at the Original Beef of Chicagoland.
