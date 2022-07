PIC AU HOLDINGS LLC AND PIC AU HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF PEABODY, ANNOUNCE AN UPSIZE OF THEIR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFER TO PURCHASE THEIR 10.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024 TO $90 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, A RELATED EXTENSION OF THE OFFER'S EXPIRATION DATE, AND AN OFFER TO REPURCHASE ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN DEBT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada,, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: EPIX) ("ESSA" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that each of its President and Chief Executive Officer, David R Parkinson and its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Peter Virsik (collectively, the "Participants"), have established Automatic Securities Disposition Plans ("ASDPs") in accordance with applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, including U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Rule 10b5-1 and the recommended practices set forth in the Canadian Securities Administrators' Staff Notice 55-317 ("Staff Notice 55-317") and the Company's internal policies.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO