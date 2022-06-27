ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Warming Up with North Marion football

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion football returns to the field this summer following a quarterfinal postseason appearance last fall. Senior Cody Clevenger joins this week’s warmup to talk about all things Huskies. The returning group of upperclassman is tight knit, which will...

WDTV

Bridgeport Post 68 survives Morgantown Post 2 in familiar face-off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve seen Morgantown and Bridgeport baseball get after it in on the diamond more times than one can count. When it comes to Legion baseball, more athletes from the area get to experience it. Bridgeport fell behind Morgantown early, Post 2 holding a 3-0 lead...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Former Mountaineer D’Angelo Hunter joins Best Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The full roster was released last week, but Best Virginia continues to roll out the red carpet for its players. D’Angelo Hunter will suit up for The Basketball Tournament team four years after last taking the court as a Mountaineer. Hunter played for WVU during the 2017-2018 season, appearing in 17 games.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU’s Emmitt Matthews Jr., Tre Mitchell cleared by NCAA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews Jr., and Tre Mitchell have been declared eligible by the NCAA for the 2022-’23 basketball season. Matthews, a 6-foot-7 forward, returns to the mountain state after a stint at Washington last season. He previously suited up with the Gold and Blue for his first three years of his collegiate career.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Adds MASSIVE Lineman

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continued to add to their outstanding 2023 recruiting class with the addition of three star offensive lineman Johnny Williams IV today!. Williams, a 6’7 330 pound lineman from Macon, Georgia, chose the Mountaineers over Miami, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia,...
WDTV

Man helps local community by attempting to golf 117 holes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many of us enjoy hitting the golf course for 18 holes, but one local man is doing that 6.5 times over!. Jimmy Stemple is helping United Way and the local community by attempting to golf 117 holes all on foot at the Bridgeport Country Club. That...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Sunset Drive-In opens after second setback

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Drive-In in Shinnston has had its share of issues this year, but the summer time staple is getting ready to welcome back guests. One of those issues was that the drive-in was broken into. Owner John Ellis said they took a lot of items...
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
wvpublic.org

Part One: W.Va. Will Soon Have The Country's Last Greyhound Tracks

Next year, West Virginia will have the last two greyhound racing tracks in the United States. The state government is bound by law to support the greyhound racing operations at two casinos — in Wheeling and Cross Lanes. In this four-part radio series, West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) goes...
CROSS LANES, WV
WDTV

June Jefferson Award Winner: Dianna Samples

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of June, we’re honoring Dianna Samples. Dianna has volunteered her time to a significant historical project in Salem. The Salem Train Depot was originally built in...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Nellie Virginia Prickett

Nellie Virginia Prickett, 89, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on July 21, 1932, a daughter of the late Lire N. Coniglio and Daisy Mae Phillips Coniglio. Nellie enjoyed her play days with her sister, Mary, Mary Lou, and JoAnn. Nellie was Methodist by faith. Nellie is survived by her children, Cathy (Mike) McCue, Bev (Wally) Rose, Larry (Robin) Prickett, Kim (Donnie) Haught, Scott (Dee) Prickett; twelve grandchildren, Michelle (Todd) Clyde, Jennifer McCue, Jaime (Doug) Garrett, Keith (Carrie) Hamrick, Melissa Hamrick, Lori Rose, Bethanie (Ben) Loss, Josh Prickett, Jacob Prickett, Kelly Michael, Matthew Haught, Zach Prickett; 14 great grandchildren; a special friend, Don Maxwell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Ansley Prickett; her grandchild, Jordan Catherine Haught; brothers, Louis, Guy, and Lire Coniglio; and her sister, Mary Catherine Wilson. The family would like to give special thanks to Sharon Sage, Brenda Retton, and her hospice care. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephanie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at the Monumental Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Truck catches on fire near Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A work truck caught on fire on Johnson Avenue near Bridgeport High School’s Football Field Wednesday afternoon. The 911 center said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. and the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department responded. 12 News was not told if anyone was hurt. 12 News viewer Jeff Brooks […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Someone purchased a $1 million ticket at a Taylor County convenience store. The West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on Beech Street in Grafton. The ticket is worth $1 million because all five numbers were matched in Saturday’s...
WBOY 12 News

WDTV

Harrison County busy prepping schools for student return

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s officially summertime and that means the kids aren’t at school but, the work doesn’t stop. The end of the school year is just the start for the district’s maintenance and janitorial teams said assistant superintendent Jimmy Lopez. “We have to make...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like yesterday afternoon, a high-pressure system is still bringing dry, stable air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly, with any clouds seen today pushing from the southwest. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, a few degrees below-average. Overnight, skies will be clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Overall, expect a nice, sunny day and a mild, calm night. It’s a good day to go outside if you can. Just make sure to wear sunscreen. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar, except temperatures will be slightly higher, in the mid-80s. Winds will still be light, and skies will still be mostly clear and sunny. Overall, tomorrow will be nice as well. Skies will stay mostly clear and sunny on Thursday and Friday, and thanks to southerly wind flow from high-pressure systems east of our region, plus a low-pressure system out west, temperatures rise into the low-90s as well. So the heat does make a return as we transition into July. Make sure to keep those water bottles with you. Over the holiday weekend, a cold front pushes in from the northwest, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area. So there will be some rainfall at times, which could affect your plans. Temperatures will also be in the low-80s during that time, within range for this time of year. In short, today will be nice and mostly sunny, and temperatures will rise to higher levels as we transition into July. Then expect some rain this weekend.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont DMV moving locations, closed Friday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Fairmont DMV Driver Testing Center located at Marion Square is moving locations. Because of the move, that location will be closed on Friday, July 1, and will reopen at its new location at 2800 Middletown Commons after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, July 5. Customers who had planned to use the Fairmont […]
FAIRMONT, WV

