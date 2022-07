POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for help from the public concerning a fatality crash that occurred in the evening hours on the June 23 on Interstate 15 between the Pocatello Creek Road exit and the exit to the north, which exits onto Interstate 86. If you were in that area between 10:00 p.m. and midnight on the June 23 and have any information about a subject walking on the interstate, please call 208-234-6121. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

