Montevideo, MN

Monte Compost Site Closed

By shiquan
kdmanews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montevideo Compost Site is closed...

kdmanews.com

kdmanews.com

Willmar Installing Brighter Lights

Willmar is having new brighter streetlights installed this week, which is part of the streetscape project. The Willmar Municipal Utilities, along with the city, are working together to fund the project. A Small Cities Development grant was earned in 2019, and $400,000 of that is being used for the new lights. They are also working to replace all the bulbs in the streetlights across the city with LED bulbs, hoping to finish the project by the end of 2022.
WILLMAR, MN
mprnews.org

Four Minn. cities get state money to study petroleum leak sites

Four Minnesota cities are receiving state funding to analyze whether leaded gasoline from leaking storage tanks is putting their drinking water at risk. The Legislature approved $200,000 to investigate petroleum leak sites in Paynesville, Alexandria, Foley and Blaine. The additional study comes in the wake of a former Minnesota Pollution...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Hector International Airport terminal expansion study underway

FARGO (KFGO) -Hector International Airport is in the middle of a major terminal study with the airport authority favoring a project for expansion to the east. The airport would go from 5 to 9 gates. “It would be our goal by this fall to maybe have the architect on board,...
FARGO, ND
kdmanews.com

Ralph Heidorn

Ralph Heidorn, age 78, of Montevideo, Minnesota passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Funeral Service will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Interment will at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo. Visitation will be Thursday, June...
MONTEVIDEO, MN
kdmanews.com

Marcella Mikelson

Marcella (Friberg) Mikelson, age 101, of St. Peter, MN (originally of Clarkfield) passed away on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 at her home in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at 10am at Augustana Lutheran Church in Clarkfield, followed by the memorial service at 11am. Interment will follow in Fridhem Cemetery, rural Clarkfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mayo Clinic Hospice or your local PEO Chapter. Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield www.jhlynner.com.
CLARKFIELD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

West central Minnesota woman arrested after standoff with police

(Spicer, MN) -- A woman is reportedly under arrest after a weapons complaint led to the evacuation of several homes in Spicer. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in a home just before 6:00 p-m Sunday. Deputies evacuated residents from nearby homes and law enforcement set up a perimeter. Authorities say the 60-year-old suspect was non-compliant and less-lethal rounds were deployed to subdue her.
SPICER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 60-year-old woman arrested following standoff situation

SPICER, Minn. -- Kandiyohi County officials say less-lethal impact rounds were used to subdue a 60-year-old woman during a standoff situation Sunday.According to officials, the incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at a home on the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Spicer. Deputies were dispatched to a home after a shots fired report. When deputies arrived, they evacuated residents of the house and nearby homes, and set up a perimeter. After initial attempts to contact the 60-year-old woman failed, she eventually exited the home but was not compliant, officials said. That's when less-lethal rounds were used and the suspect was subdued without further incident. The suspect was booked into Kandiyohi County Jail and the case remains under investigation. 
SPICER, MN
klfdradio.com

Terry Shaw and Daughter to Perform Thursday Evening in the Park

Thriving Thursdays – Music in Central Park in Downtown Litchfield – continues this Thursday, June 30th, with a performance from 6:30-to-8:30 p.m. by Terry Shaw and his daughter, Andrea Peterson. In recent years, the father and daughter have teamed up for driveway concerts in Willmar during the pandemic.
LITCHFIELD, MN
kdmanews.com

Western Fest Stampede Rodeo Results (2022)

Western Fest just took place in Granite Falls this last weekend. Check out the results from the rodeo. Nikki Hansen, Branda Marsh, Jessica Routier, and Sissy Warren. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens and Blair Lammers/Shad Chadwick. Ethan Griffin/Jace Steenhoek. Clay Holz/Ty Talsma and Payton Pirrung/Mason Bice. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch. Steer Wrestling.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
kdmanews.com

Baseball Town Teams Schedule

We have the schedule for the Sacred Heart Saints, Granite Falls Kilowatts, and Raymond Rockets below. Friday, July 1st – @ Raymond Rockets (in Raymond) = 7:30pm. Wednesday, July 6th – @ Marshall A’s (in Marshall) = 7:30pm. Friday, July 8th – @ Willmar Rails (in Willmar)...
GRANITE FALLS, MN
kdmanews.com

YME’s Brayton Hammer State Champ

We’d like to congratulate Brayton Hammer, of Yellow Medicine East’s Trap Team, on winning the Trap Team Championship. He finished with a score of 93/100! Nice job Brayton!
GRANITE FALLS, MN

Community Policy