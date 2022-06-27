ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevideo, MN

Power Outage Announcement

By shiquan
kdmanews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Valley R.E.C. will be raising lines in order to...

kdmanews.com

kdmanews.com

Willmar Installing Brighter Lights

Willmar is having new brighter streetlights installed this week, which is part of the streetscape project. The Willmar Municipal Utilities, along with the city, are working together to fund the project. A Small Cities Development grant was earned in 2019, and $400,000 of that is being used for the new lights. They are also working to replace all the bulbs in the streetlights across the city with LED bulbs, hoping to finish the project by the end of 2022.
WILLMAR, MN
kdmanews.com

Canby Bloodmobile (July 2022)

There will be a Bloodmobile in Canby on Thursday, July 14th. It will be held at the Sanford Building from 12pm-6pm. To schedule an appointment, please call Deloris at either (507)-223-7205 or (507)-530-3476.
CANBY, MN
kdmanews.com

Ralph Heidorn

Ralph Heidorn, age 78, of Montevideo, Minnesota passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Funeral Service will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Interment will at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo. Visitation will be Thursday, June...
MONTEVIDEO, MN
kdmanews.com

Marcella Mikelson

Marcella (Friberg) Mikelson, age 101, of St. Peter, MN (originally of Clarkfield) passed away on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 at her home in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at 10am at Augustana Lutheran Church in Clarkfield, followed by the memorial service at 11am. Interment will follow in Fridhem Cemetery, rural Clarkfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mayo Clinic Hospice or your local PEO Chapter. Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield www.jhlynner.com.
CLARKFIELD, MN
kdmanews.com

Western Fest Stampede Rodeo Results (2022)

Western Fest just took place in Granite Falls this last weekend. Check out the results from the rodeo. Nikki Hansen, Branda Marsh, Jessica Routier, and Sissy Warren. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens and Blair Lammers/Shad Chadwick. Ethan Griffin/Jace Steenhoek. Clay Holz/Ty Talsma and Payton Pirrung/Mason Bice. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch. Steer Wrestling.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
kdmanews.com

YME’s Brayton Hammer State Champ

We’d like to congratulate Brayton Hammer, of Yellow Medicine East’s Trap Team, on winning the Trap Team Championship. He finished with a score of 93/100! Nice job Brayton!
GRANITE FALLS, MN
kdmanews.com

Baseball Town Teams Schedule

We have the schedule for the Sacred Heart Saints, Granite Falls Kilowatts, and Raymond Rockets below. Friday, July 1st – @ Raymond Rockets (in Raymond) = 7:30pm. Wednesday, July 6th – @ Marshall A’s (in Marshall) = 7:30pm. Friday, July 8th – @ Willmar Rails (in Willmar)...
GRANITE FALLS, MN

