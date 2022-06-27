Power Outage Announcement

Willmar is having new brighter streetlights installed this week, which is part of the streetscape project. The Willmar Municipal Utilities, along with the city, are working together to fund the project. A Small Cities Development grant was earned in 2019, and $400,000 of that is being used for the new lights. They are also working to replace all the bulbs in the streetlights across the city with LED bulbs, hoping to finish the project by the end of 2022.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO