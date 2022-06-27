Power Outage Announcement

Marcella (Friberg) Mikelson, age 101, of St. Peter, MN (originally of Clarkfield) passed away on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 at her home in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at 10am at Augustana Lutheran Church in Clarkfield, followed by the memorial service at 11am. Interment will follow in Fridhem Cemetery, rural Clarkfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mayo Clinic Hospice or your local PEO Chapter. Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield www.jhlynner.com.
