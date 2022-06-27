ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Charlotte One of the Best Cities to Celebrate the Fourth of July?

By Randi Moultrie
power98fm.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Fourth of July is slowly approaching. Some are wondering what food to have at the cookout or which fireworks they want to let off, some may even be traveling to visit family. Well hopefully, they aren’t going somewhere not worth celebrating. Wallet Hub conducted a study on...

WSOC-TV

2022 Fourth of July fireworks and festivities in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Big celebrations are back for Fourth of July this year. Here’s a list of events that will hopefully help you enjoy a fun and patriotic Independence Day in Charlotte. Before you head out, be sure to check the individual websites included below for the most up-to-date...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Extended-stay hotel in Charlotte closes, displacing residents

Residents of the Southern Comfort Inn were working to move out Thursday afternoon after the extended-stay motel notified the city last month that it was closing its doors. The hotel housed around 150 to 200 people, according to city officials, which helped keep many people out of homelessness. When the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

An Atlanta controversy finds its way to Charlotte

Demonstrators gathered Thursday outside the Charlotte office of Brasfield & Gorrie, one of the nation’s largest privately held construction firms, to protest a project more than 200 miles away, in Atlanta. The Alabama-based company has a contract with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build a controversial police training center...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Large retirement community planned in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Local real estate investment company RK Investors is eyeing a 53-acre site in south Charlotte for a massive retirement community. RK Investors filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on June 27 to rezone three parcels of wooded land between Elm Lane and Rea Road from single-family residential to urban residential (conditional). That would pave the way for a 1,100-unit retirement community, according to site plans. The land is owned by The Gillespie Family Limited Partnership and Elm Lane Holdings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Did you feel it? Second earthquake rattles South Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Two earthquakes have been reported in South Carolina. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake near Elgin, South Carolina, Wednesday afternoon was felt as far north as south Charlotte, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was east of Elgin in the Midlands. It happened at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

List: The 15 Best Italian Restaurants In Charlotte According To Open Table

There is just something about Italian food. Whether you want pizza, pasta, seafood, something light, or a little heavy. The flavors are simply to die for. And it can be done so many ways. But in a city like Charlotte with so many restaurants, it can be overwhelming to know where to try next. It seems like every day somewhere new is opening. Should you keep going to that chain you love? Is the neighborhood spot really the best? Are you missing out on incredible food? So let me offer you at least a little help. I went to OpenTable.com to figure out what are considered the top Italian restaurants in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Taco shop with big growth plans is readying for Charlotte debut

CHARLOTTE — Capital Tacos will crack into the Charlotte market later this year with a virtual restaurant. The Tampa Bay, Florida-based taco shop has signed a deal for space at CloudKitchens at 500 W. Summit Ave. in South End. The restaurant — reliant on takeout and delivery — expects to begin dishing up its Tex-Mex fare in the fourth quarter, says Josh Luger, co-founder.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte ranks 5th in the U.S. in homebuilding as costs skyrocket

Charlotte is in the top five when it comes to building new homes, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin. What they found: Charlotte had 22.9 single-family building permits per 10,000 people in the first quarter of this year, the fifth-most per capita among U.S. metros. Why it matters: As the number of […] The post Charlotte ranks 5th in the U.S. in homebuilding as costs skyrocket appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte's Stonewall Street renamed to honor former Black community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stonewall Street in Uptown Charlotte officially has a new name. Mayor Vi Lyles and other city officials came together Thursday to unveil the street’s new name, Brooklyn Village Avenue. Previously named for Confederate war general Thomas Johnson “Stonewall” Jackson, the new name honors the legacy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eater

8 Standout Bars in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, every day, is a different city than it was the day before. Old favorites give way to new condos almost as quickly as one can spell IPA. With this rapid development comes a new demographic, in the name of bankers, technologists, and the otherwise upwardly mobile who, true, especially on social media, look about as diverse as Wonder Bread. But to the people who live here (and the IPA drinkers who love them), the Queen City is brimming with diversity, sometimes unsung, sometimes overshadowed by the new kids in town, but which has nevertheless been here, thriving, all along. Therefore, any list of the best bars in Charlotte, should be as eclectic as the population of Charlotte, circa now. These are the bright spots in town, the neighborhood watering holes, the chic first date spots; the places that create community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Part 3: Trans people of Charlotte tell their stories

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Johnae Wright is full of life. She’s confident. She’s talented. She’s also scared. That any day could be her last simply because she’s trans. “I’m terrified, you know, every time I walk out the. I don’t know who’s gonna clock me or, or find out, or, you know, who’s saying what, I […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

American Airlines pulling back more flights out of CLT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is set to pull another route out of the Charlotte Airport. American Airlines confirmed Monday that they will be ending their flight out of Charlotte and into Flint, Michigan effective Sept. 7 due to regional pilot staffing issues. Customers trying to fly into Flint...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Invasive Insect Threatens Trees in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s a classic David vs. Goliath story, except there are a billion Davids… and David is kind of a jerk. Ash trees, the gentle giants that stand tall all over North America and Europe, are being felled by a minuscule menace: the Emerald Ash Borer. Believed to have come over in the late 90s via shipping containers in Asia, the invasive species has no natural predators and has a particular hunger for the tree which bears its name.
CHARLOTTE, NC
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents the best pizza places for travelers and locals in the city of Charlotte. Hands down, you know there has to be great pizza places in the most populated city in the great State Of North Carolina. Home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte is a city with a lot of hungry sports fans before and after games. Add that to the general population of people who just love pizza, and our list becomes pretty important in finding the best pizza places in the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC

