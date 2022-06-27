ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

List: 8 Places To Catch Fireworks Near Charlotte This 4th Of July

By Melanie Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are just one short week away from the 4th of July! And that means several things: a day off, pool or lake time, hamburgers and hotdogs. Am I forgetting...

Free Fishing Day on July 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Grab your poles and cast off! Free fishing day is happening across the Carolinas on Monday, July 4. That means you do not need a license to hook a fish. Ahead of that – Nicole Madden and Joe Duncan made their way up to Mountain Island Lake at Latta Plantation to talk with Officer Kristopher Blankenship about the rules you do still need to follow, and get a crash course in baiting a hook.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Music in the Park in Lowell

The City of Lowell is hosting music in the park this summer at Harold Rankin Park, 519 Park Circle, Lowell, NC. Do you love outdoor concerts? They’re not just for summer! Make sure to check out HUGE day-by-day list of outdoor concerts around Charlotte. Most are free. Lowell is...
LOWELL, NC
8 Standout Bars in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, every day, is a different city than it was the day before. Old favorites give way to new condos almost as quickly as one can spell IPA. With this rapid development comes a new demographic, in the name of bankers, technologists, and the otherwise upwardly mobile who, true, especially on social media, look about as diverse as Wonder Bread. But to the people who live here (and the IPA drinkers who love them), the Queen City is brimming with diversity, sometimes unsung, sometimes overshadowed by the new kids in town, but which has nevertheless been here, thriving, all along. Therefore, any list of the best bars in Charlotte, should be as eclectic as the population of Charlotte, circa now. These are the bright spots in town, the neighborhood watering holes, the chic first date spots; the places that create community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live. The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009. Traci Canterbury Jones, the general...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents the best pizza places for travelers and locals in the city of Charlotte. Hands down, you know there has to be great pizza places in the most populated city in the great State Of North Carolina. Home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte is a city with a lot of hungry sports fans before and after games. Add that to the general population of people who just love pizza, and our list becomes pretty important in finding the best pizza places in the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
An Atlanta controversy finds its way to Charlotte

Demonstrators gathered Thursday outside the Charlotte office of Brasfield & Gorrie, one of the nation’s largest privately held construction firms, to protest a project more than 200 miles away, in Atlanta. The Alabama-based company has a contract with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build a controversial police training center...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Extended-stay hotel in Charlotte closes, displacing residents

Residents of the Southern Comfort Inn were working to move out Thursday afternoon after the extended-stay motel notified the city last month that it was closing its doors. The hotel housed around 150 to 200 people, according to city officials, which helped keep many people out of homelessness. When the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte's Stonewall Street renamed to honor former Black community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stonewall Street in Uptown Charlotte officially has a new name. Mayor Vi Lyles and other city officials came together Thursday to unveil the street’s new name, Brooklyn Village Avenue. Previously named for Confederate war general Thomas Johnson “Stonewall” Jackson, the new name honors the legacy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Shooting at 7th Street, Charlotte Amalie Thursday Night

The V.I. Police Department received reports of several shots fired around 9:37 p.m. Thursday in the area of 7th Street, downtown Charlotte Amalie. Police responded and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, and a second victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to brief VIPD press release sent out Thursday night. Emergency Medical Services were also on the scene, it said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Part 3: Trans people of Charlotte tell their stories

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Johnae Wright is full of life. She’s confident. She’s talented. She’s also scared. That any day could be her last simply because she’s trans. “I’m terrified, you know, every time I walk out the. I don’t know who’s gonna clock me or, or find out, or, you know, who’s saying what, I […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Southbound I-77 reopens south of I-40 in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 just south of I-40 near Statesville have reopened after a crash early Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened near East Broad Street and mile marker 50. Drivers were directed to take Exit 51 for […]
STATESVILLE, NC
Large retirement community planned in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Local real estate investment company RK Investors is eyeing a 53-acre site in south Charlotte for a massive retirement community. RK Investors filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on June 27 to rezone three parcels of wooded land between Elm Lane and Rea Road from single-family residential to urban residential (conditional). That would pave the way for a 1,100-unit retirement community, according to site plans. The land is owned by The Gillespie Family Limited Partnership and Elm Lane Holdings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Suspects for 2020 NoDa murder appear in court

Travelers flock to airport as Charlotte-Douglas prepares for busy holiday weekend. The holiday rush comes as travelers across the country have dealt with an uptick in cancellations and delays. One month later, family pleading for someone to come forward after baby, father shot and killed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
American Airlines cutting another CLT flight this fall

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines is ending another nonstop route through Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall as it continues to grapple with an industry-wide pilot shortage. The Charlotte airport’s dominant carrier will discontinue service to Flint, Michigan, starting Sept. 7, a spokesman with American Airlines Group Inc. confirmed in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
State investigates tainted gas in Union County

Charlotte community to say final goodbye to NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith. Funeral services took place Thursday for NASCAR giant and Charlotte man Bruton Smith of Speedway Motorsports fame. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Fourth of July is around the corner but some of you are already preparing for the excitement. Suspects...
CHARLOTTE, NC

