Myrtle Beach, SC

A Man Was Killed By An Alligator In Myrtle Beach This Weekend

By Melanie Day
power98fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad news out of South Carolina after this weekend. NBC is reporting that a man was killed by an alligator after the animal dragged him into a pond in Myrtle Beach. The incident occurred Friday morning. It happened in the Excalaber Court area of Myrtle Beach. First responders were called to...

power98fm.com

