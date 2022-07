Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to reveal her simple day to night makeup routine using all Revlon products, and we can’t wait to put it to use for our next outing!. Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a quick IG Reel showing off a snippet of her makeup tutorial, showing a few cute bloopers from the full video before diving into her cute, daytime summer look that’s perfect for the beach and perfect for the club at nighttime as well. “I don’t know what the look gon’ look like, I’m just winging it,” she joked while applying different looks on her face before revealing the finished product and telling fans, “you don’t have to do your makeup the way I do my makeup but if it helps somebody I’m happy.”

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO