Atlanta, GA

Black Music Month: Check Out This Throwback of A ’98 Freaknik Video Referencing Atlanta As “Black America”

By Sammy Approved
mycolumbuspower.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, rumors circulated of Chaka Zulu’s recovery from gunshot wounds as three people were shot near a popular nightclub in Atlanta. This clip from a documentary highlighting Freaknik in 1998 posted by Twitter user, @kodakk6000, was originally shared in March. The video comes from a longer documentary produced...



