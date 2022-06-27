ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Supreme Court has made two decisions in June

By Maddie Sinclair Johnson
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
The Missouri Supreme Court has made two decisions so far in June.

Alfred J. (A.J.) Giudicy v. Mercy Hospitals East Communities f/k/a St. John’s Mercy Medical Center, and Michael J. Chehval, M.D. was argued on March 22, 2022 and the opinion was issued on June 14. The circuit court’s decision was unanimously affirmed. The case summary can be found here.

State of Missouri v. Daviune C. Minor was argued on March 30, 2022 and the opinion was issued on June 14. The circuit court’s decision was affirmed by all the justices. The case summary can be found here.

In 2022, the Missouri Supreme Court has heard arguments in 25 cases and issued 28 decisions.

Founded in 1820, the Missouri Supreme Court is the state’s court of last resort and has seven justices. Justices are are appointed to 12-year terms by the governor from a list provided by the Missouri Appellete Judicial Comission. As of Sept. 2021, three judges were appointed by a Democratic governor and four by a Republican governor.

The jurisdiction of the Missouri Supreme Court includes appeals concerning the validity of federal statutes and treaties in addition to state statues, state revenue laws, the right of a state elected official to hold office, and the imposition of the death penalty. The Missouri Supreme Court also has the discretion to hear appeals on questions of general interest and if a lower court’s decision is in conflict with a previous appellate decision.

Ballotpedia News

