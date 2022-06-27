ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Internet Defends Uncle Refusing to Take 'Out of Control' Nephew on Vacation

By Taylor McCloud
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Throwing cereal on the floor and cutting up shirts did not bode well for the hopeful...

Comments / 27

Nyla Nelson
3d ago

His sister is the problem for letting her be a Brat as she’s Enabling him to act out instead of parenting him for his behavior. You made the right decision

52
gray wolf
2d ago

I do not understand parents these days. When your child misbehaves you do not make excuses for them you discipline them. if one of my daughters ever acted like that while staying at somebody else's house the moment they got home they would be over my knee with their pants down getting the spanking of their lives.

34
Maxine Mackey
3d ago

I don’t blame the uncle one bit that boy is selfish no discipline and mother sounds like she lets him do whatever he wants

50
