Colorado Springs, CO

Lane closure on Circle Drive bridges due to maintenance project

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 3 days ago

Traffic on the Circle Drive Bridges over Fountain Creek and Union Pacific Railroad will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting today, along with speed reductions, to allow for safety inspections of the bridges. The duration of the lane closures are unknown at this time.

Drivers should plan on taking alternate routes during the project. For the safety and expediency of construction and the safety of the traveling public, the City of Colorado Springs ask motorists to pay close attention to posted speed limits and signs throughout the project area.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

