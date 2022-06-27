Amtrak Crash Update: Multiple People Dead, NTSB Begins Investigation

Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when their car was hit by an Amtrak train at a rural California crossing with no guard rails or signals. The passenger train was crossing through unincorporated Brentwood, almost 60 miles east of San Francisco, around 1 p.m. Sunday when it hit a four-door sedan, officials told the Mercury News. Upon impact, the car was tossed 60 feet from the tracks.

