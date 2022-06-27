ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Amtrak Crash Update: Multiple People Dead, NTSB Begins Investigation

By Jake Thomas, Scott McDonald
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The derailment happened in a remote part of Missouri. More than 200 passengers were onboard, including two troops of Boy...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Amtrak dump truck collision and derailment death toll rises; Amtrak officials now say 275+ on the train

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. – The Amtrak Southwest Chief collided with a dump truck on Monday afternoon, causing all but one car to derail southwest of Mendon, Mo. An additional person has died in a Columbia, Mo. hospital since initial information Monday evening was confirmed in a press conference. “There are now a total of four fatalities in the crash. Three...
MENDON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, MO
City
California, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Mendon, MO
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Hutch Post

UPDATE: At least 3 confirmed dead in Amtrak crash

UPDATE: As of 6:25 p.m. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued the following statement regarding today's crash of Amtrak's Southwest Chief. "At approximately 12:43 p.m. today, the Chariton County 911 Center received a 911 call of a vehicle struck by a train on Porche Prairie Avenue in Chariton County, southwest of Mendon, Mo."
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Pete Buttigieg
KESQ News Channel 3

Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri

An Amtrak train that originated at Los Angeles Union Station en route to Chicago derailed in Missouri, and some people are believed to be injured, according to the rail agency. Passengers sit atop rail car after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon, Missouri.Details: https://t.co/Des0V2T0dx pic.twitter.com/zRwEvOy1uK— ABC News (@ABC) June 27, The post Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri appeared first on KESQ.
MENDON, MO
abc17news.com

First responders on scene of train derailment in Chariton County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders are at the scene of a train derailment in Chariton County, where multiple deaths and injuries have been reported. Seven of the train cars derailed, said Angie Hutschreider, a reporter for the Linn County leader who broke the news online. The derailment involved three engine cars, she said.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Amtrak Train#Traffic Accident#Ntsb Begins Investigation#House#Americans#Wdaf Tv
Pen City Current

Amtrak train headed for FM derails in Missouri

FORT MADISON – An Amtrak passenger train headed for Fort Madison on the Los Angeles to Chicago route derailed today near Mendon, Missouri. According to a statement from Amtrak, the Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling on BNSF tracks from LA to Chicago, derailed eight cars and two locomotives after striking a truck that was allegedly obstructing a public crossing near Mendon.
FORT MADISON, IA
nypressnews.com

Amtrak train crashes into car in California, killing three

Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when their car was hit by an Amtrak train at a rural California crossing with no guard rails or signals. The passenger train was crossing through unincorporated Brentwood, almost 60 miles east of San Francisco, around 1 p.m. Sunday when it hit a four-door sedan, officials told the Mercury News. Upon impact, the car was tossed 60 feet from the tracks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
883M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy