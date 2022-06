NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Apart from three tense half-hour press conferences, the vibe at Pumpkin Ridge has been remarkably stress-free. The caddies can’t believe how well they’re being looked after. Coaches, too. On the PGA Tour, they paid for their travel and accommodations. At LIV, it’s taken care of. The members and employees are ooohing and aahing at seeing all these tour pros at their track.

