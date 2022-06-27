ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Gina Carano on Ronda Rousey's interest in potential fight: 'It could happen'

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLNwU_0gNpVffh00

Gina Carano isn’t opposed to the idea of a potential superfight with UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

Carano, a pioneer and early star of women’s MMA before becoming an actress, reacted to Rousey’s recent comment that she’d only come back from retirement to fight Carano (7-1). Speaking with FOX News, Carano said she’d entertain the possibility.

“You know what? Just never put it past me,” Carano said when asked if she’d consider fighting Rousey. “It could happen. It would be like, you know, six months from now, because I have a lot of stuff I need to do. But my fight really is with I really want to create, I want to direct, I want to produce, I want to give Ronda Rousey a job in one of my movies, so maybe there is something we can do there.”

The UFC did try to make a fight between Carano and Rousey years go. According to Carano, the UFC offered her $1 million to fight then-undefeated bantamweight champion Rousey but felt pressured when White told media she was being signed before having a chance to build a fight camp and team. Since Carano didn’t feel comfortable with White’s decision to go public, the fight never materialized.

Rousey (12-2) hasn’t competed in MMA since her title-fight loss to Amanda Nunes in December 2016. She has since become a mother and taken her talents to pro wrestling where she is the current WWE SmackDown women’s champion.

Meanwhile, Carano hasn’t fought since an August 2009 loss to Cris Cyborg for the inaugural Strikeforce women’s featherweight title in what was the first major MMA event headlined by a women’s bout. The TKO loss remains Carano’s only professional defeat.

After that, Carano turned to acting and has starred in such films as “Haywire” (2011), “Fast and Furious 6” (2013), “Deadpool” (2016), and her latest Daily Wire-produced film “Terror on the Prairie,” which was released earlier this month and also stars UFC veteran Donald Cerrone.

Carano had a starring role on the popular Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian,” but was fired in February 2021 after she likened Republicans to victims of the Holocaust.

Comments / 2

Related
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya explains why he would never consider sparring with “rotten apple” Sean Strickland: “He’s got many screws loose”

UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya has explained why he wouldn’t consider sparring with Sean Strickland. This Saturday night in Las Vegas, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight championship when he goes head to head with Jared Cannonier. In addition to that, the main card will also feature a bout that promises to be a barnburner as Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira attempt to determine – potentially – the next challenger for the gold.
UFC
PWMania

MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Announces That She Has Signed a Contract With WWE

Valerie Loureda, a Bellator MMA fighter, revealed that she has signed a contract with WWE in an interview with ESPN.com. She also made the following comments regarding the WWE. “I’m an entertainer. I love glamor. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Carano
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Cris Cyborg
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bjpenndotcom

Valerie Loureda retires from MMA, signs with WWE

Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda has decided to hang up the gloves. The 23-year-old has been a star for the Showtime-based company since her 2019 debut. In the Bellator cage, she’s scored four victories in five fights. Her most recent outing came at Bellator 271 in November 2021, where she defeated Taylor Turner via split decision.
WWE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ufc Hall Of Famer#Mma#Fox News#Wwe
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Done With The Company?

It seems that another AEW star could be done with the company as Dark Order member Alan Angels got fans talking recently when he posted a tweet saying “Excited for what’s next.” The tweet created immediate speculation about his status with All Elite Wrestling. It’s also worth noting that Alan Angels removed the words “AEW Wrestler” from his Twitter bio.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Dana Brooke Says She Missed WWE Raw Last Night Due to Recent Car Accident

– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke did not appear on last night’s edition of Raw. According to a tweet she shared earlier today, Brooke revealed that she missed last night’s show after being in a recent car accident this past week. Brooke says she’s doing well and will be back soon. She wrote the following:
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr body transformed for Luis Ortiz fight on September 4th

By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr. looks much thinner with his dramatic body transformation ahead of his September 4th headliner against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs), who reportedly is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: WWE World Reacts To The Historic Signing

WWE has been making more and more signings from the world of mixed martial arts. But their latest signing is a history making one as well. On Wednesday, WWE signed Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda to a contract. In doing so, Loureda also becomes the first woman of Cuban-American descent to sign with the company.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sports

Max Holloway says Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski 'know how to play the system'

On Saturday night, Max Holloway gets a third -- and likely final -- chance to defeat Alexander Volkanovski in a battle for the UFC featherweight championship. The trilogy fight between the pair takes place as the co-main event of UFC 276 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Volkanovski took the title from Holloway at UFC 245 in December 2019 and retained the belt in their rematch at UFC 251 seven months later.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy