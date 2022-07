(June 29, 2022) When Wade C. Long was introduced to SoulTracks during that trying season called the pandemic, music loyalists discovered in the privacy of their own home a musician who struck chords in the Soul and Jazz markets. And the singer/songwriter/musician/producer was prepared for his sure artistic calling by writing his first song at age 6, and listening to whatever genre was on in his household.

