After scheduling games against Benfica, Atalanta, and Athletic Bilbao at the end of July, it made sense for Newcastle United to organize a few games in the first half of July to have a more balanced summer in terms of the players' preparation for the upcoming season. That’s precisely what the club just made official, confirming a training camp to be held in Austria along with three friendlies on top of everything.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO