Canutillo, TX

Canutillo ISD considering additional mental, wellness days

By Gabriela Rodriguez
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) Board of Trustees will consider additional leave for mental health and wellness time for all eligible employees.

The administration is recommending the board approve four (4) additional leave days, two for mental health and two for wellness, for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal, which starts on July 1 st .

Trustees will consider the item during their upcoming regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at the CISD Administration Building, 7965 Artcraft.

Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz said the proposal is a recognition of the health and wellness needs employees in Canutillo have following the overwhelming challenges of the pandemic.

“This is a benefit that will not only serve our employees by guaranteeing that they have their mental and physical health needs addressed in a manner that doesn’t impact their livelihood, but it also will impact our students by making sure all of our teachers and auxiliary personnel feel healthy and ready to take on the task of helping our children meet their academic goals,” Galaviz said.

