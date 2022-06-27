ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

School board accepts $20,000 check from Public Education Foundation

By Barbie Porter
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes School Board accepted more than $20,000 from the Detroit Lakes Public Education Foundation (DLPEF) during its monthly meeting on Monday, June 27, 2022. The seven member volunteer board allows applications from teachers in pre-K to high school to purchase enrichment materials for...

DL-Online

Nine from Essentia Health receive ‘Joyful Nurse’ award

DETROIT LAKES — Two nurses, Pamela Holland and Molly Hilukka, from Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes were amongst the recipients of the 2022 Restoring Joy to Leadership Award. The awards are presented by Restoring Joy to Leadership, a “spiritually based leadership-development consulting firm.” Nurses from a variety of organizations...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 03-PR-22-1184 Estate of NANCY WICHMANN AKA NANCY K. WICHMANN AKA NANCY KAY WICHMANN Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 10, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purported to be the Will of the decedent, dated October 2, 2020 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Michael J. Henning, whose address is 1209 Jackson Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat.524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Date: 6/23/2022 Referee Susan Solheim (COURT SEAL) Date: 6/23/2022 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff Court Administrator, Deputy The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P .C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX:701-282-0825 (June 29; July 6, 2022) 77660.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 29-July 10

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KX News

Veterans groups rip outhouse plans for North Dakota cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A coalition of veterans organizations is upset over plans to build an outhouse on the grounds of the national cemetery that borders North Dakota and Minnesota. The group says it plans to file a formal complaint with the Department of Veterans Affairs over the outdoor bathroom set to be built next […]
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Lagodinski honored Sunday at Jubilee Mass

No one who puts a hand to the plow but still looks back is fit for service in the kingdom of God, according to the Gospel of Luke. The message was shared Sunday, June 26 upon the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Dale Lagodinski’s ordination to the priesthood. Parishioners and visitors filled St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton.
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Old Kmart site will only get about half of anticipated affordable housing units

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old Kmart site on University Drive in Fargo was supposed to house about 80 senior living apartments. Now, only about half will actually get built. Enclave and Beyond shelter Inc. are in partnership to develop the affordable housing units on the site. Now...
valleynewslive.com

Abortion rights protest downtown Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People gathered in Town Square downtown Grand Forks Monday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, effectively banning abortions in North Dakota due to the state’s trigger law. This was the second protest in the area in as many days.
GRAND FORKS, ND
DL-Online

Mr. & Mrs. Richard Mackenthun 60th Wedding Anniversary

On Saturday, June 30, 1962, at 2:00 PM, Mary Joan Brandvold and Richard John Mackenthun were joined in holy matrimony at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. A reception was held at the home of the bride’s parents, followed by a honeymoon to Minnesota’s North Shore Scenic Drive and Canada. Richard and Mary moved to Roscoe, Illinois in 1966 and have lived in South Beloit, Illinois since 1970.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota's only abortion clinic preps move to Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. -- The only abortion clinic in North Dakota is moving across the border to Minnesota.Most abortions will soon become illegal in North Dakota after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.That's why the clinic in Fargo is headed to the Moorhead area. The clinic has been planning this move since the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion last month. Red River Women's Clinic is now kicking things into high gear, raising a lot of money so they complete this move in time, before abortions become illegal in North Dakota one month from Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: June 27-29

9:35 a.m., Oil spill was reported at a transformer along 110th Street, Menahga. The spill was caused by a tree that fell during a storm. 9:49 a.m., Kids put a picnic table in the lake at the Frazee public beach. Officers removed the table and noted the city workers would chain the tables to the shelter to prevent the tables from going into the lake again.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Burgen Lake Rest Area to temporarily close for minor repairs

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that the Burgen Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria will close temporarily, starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. There will be no running water as crews chlorinate the well and perform minor repairs. Although...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Alice Normandin

July 12, 1929 - June 26, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Alice Normandin, 92, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Sunday, June 26, in Oak Crossing. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Crookston, Minn.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Joann L Savoie

Feb. 21, 1933 - June 10, 2022. ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Joann L Savoie, 89, Alexandria, formerly Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Friday, June 10, in Diamond Willow. A private family service was held. Interment was in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements by The David-Donehower Funeral Home.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Summit Nightclub in Fargo is for sale

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Summit Nightclub in Fargo is up for sale. The building has undergone a change of ownership over the last year after a deadly shooting outside of the business, which was the Africa Restaurant and Nightclub at the time. The building, located at 4554...
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Bus Accident Reported in Otter Tail County

One person was injured in a 2 vehicle accident involving a bus Tuesday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Nicholas Anthony Olson, 43, of Elbow Lake was injured when the northbound 2011 Kia Optima he was driving collided with a 2022 Freightliner C2 Liner driven by 6Natalie Pulliam Jones, 63, of Woodleaf, North Carolina. According to the State Patrol report, the Optima was northbound on County Road 82 approaching Big Chief Road. The school bus was turning south onto County Road 82 at the time of the accident reported just before 6:30pm.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN

