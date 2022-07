Thomas Jones the father of Mr. A.W. Jones of this city died at his home in Logan, Utah, last week after a long and useful life. He was born in Halesoweh, England, on the 16th of September, 1822, and accordingly had passed the 74th mile stone of his life some months ago. It is 55 years since he joined the Mormon Church and those years have been spent in faithful, honest efforts to please his Creator, and to fulfil his mission on earth in a way that would win God’s smile and approbation.

