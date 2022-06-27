ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luongo enjoys 'truly amazing feeling' of joining Hall of Fame

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a handful of players in the Hall of Fame with ties to the Panthers. Ed Belfour (58 games), Dino Ciccarelli (42 games), Igor Larionov (26 games) and Joe Nieuwendyk (80 games) all grabbed a quick cup of coffee with the Cats toward their end of their careers, while Pavel...

NHL

Avalanche Stanley Cup parade live blog

The Colorado Avalanche celebrated their Stanley Cup championship with a parade Thursday. NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen followed along and provided all the sights and sounds from the festivities. You can relive the whole event here,. 3 p.m. ET. As Blink-182's "All the Small Things" was playing, the fans all...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Hockey Operations Staffing Updates

VEGAS (June 28, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 28, the following updates to the franchise's hockey operations staff: John Stevens has been named Assistant Coach; Sean Burke has been named Director of Goaltending and NHL Goaltending Coach; and Mike Rosati has been named Manager of Goaltending Development and Scouting.
NHL
NHL

NHL DRAFT ORDER SET

The Flames currently hold three selections in the upcoming draft. With the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2022 NHL Draft order has been finalized:. 6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks) 7. Ottawa Senators. 8. Detroit Red Wings. 9. Buffalo Sabres. 10. Anaheim Ducks. 11. San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Fleury landing spot, next Red Wings coach

Here is the June 29 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Best fit for Marc-Andre Fleury? -- @punmasterrifkin. I like the New Jersey Devils, but does the 37-year-old goalie want to go to a team that isn't...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings announce 2022-23 preseason schedule

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today announced their 2022-23 preseason schedule. The 2022-23 Red Wings will take to the ice for the first time on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with a road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, before making their Little Caesars Arena season debut on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Red Wings will close out September with a home contest against the Washington Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30 at Little Caesars Arena at 7:30 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' coaching search reportedly down to three finalists

There could be an answer as soon as Wednesday on who will be the next head coach of the Boston Bruins and a new name has entered the ring. Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci has interviewed for the job. In fact, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff believes that Vellucci has been interviewed twice now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Capitals promote Engel-Natzke, becomes first woman full-time coach in NHL

31-year-old video coordinator joins growing list of women hired to prominent roles in League. Emily Engel-Natzke was promoted to video coordinator by the Washington Capitals on Thursday, making her the first woman to be a full-time coach in the NHL. Engel-Natzke worked the past two seasons as video coach with...
NHL
Yardbarker

Pavel Datsyuk plans to announce retirement from professional hockey

Set to turn 44 years old in a few weeks, it appears Pavel Datsyuk is ready to hang up his skates. The Detroit Red Wings legend is in Krasnoyarsk, Russia for a charity farewell game being hosted by former NHLer Alexander Semin. Datsyuk told the media at the event that he plans to announce his retirement from professional hockey in the near future.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Minnesota Hockey Announces Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey Program

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Hockey, in partnership with the Minnesota Wild, announced today it will be launching a new diversified hockey program for players in Minnesota with hearing loss. The Minnesota Wild Deaf/Hard of Hearing ("HOH") Hockey program will kick off its inaugural season with a special event on Saturday, September 24 at the St. Louis Park Rec Center in St. Louis Park, Minn.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Former Canuck Alexander Mogilny snubbed again by Hockey Hall of Fame

However, there’s another former Vancouver Canuck who has yet again been passed up for the Hockey Hall of Fame. Alexander Mogilny has been eligible since 2009 to be selected, and yet, the Russian forward still finds himself on the outside looking in. It’s hard to say why. Yes, there...
NHL
NHL

Sabres sign Anderson to 1-year contract

Goaltender served as veteran voice, calming influence for Sabres in 2021-22 The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.5 million, the team announced. Anderson, 41, joined the Sabres on a one-year contract last July. He went 17-12-2 with an .897...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

3 takeaways from Kevyn Adam's pre-Draft press conference

Kevyn Adams has noticed a certain buzz in recent conversations with fellow hockey executives. "I think in the last month there's not a person in the hockey world that I haven't run into that didn't say, 'I'll see you in Montreal,'" Adams said. "So, I don't know if they're going...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Minnesota Wild To Hold Development Camp July 12-14

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will hold a Development Camp for team prospects July 12-14 at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown Saint Paul. Iowa Wild coaches and Minnesota Wild development staff members will lead the on-ice sessions. Players will participate in daily skating, strength and conditioning sessions, as well as off-ice topics including social media training, leadership training and nutrition education.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Lalonde hired as Red Wings coach

Replaces Blashill after spending past four seasons as assistant with Lightning. Derek Lalonde was hired as coach of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The 49-year-old replaces Jeff Blashill, who the team announced on April 30 would not return after seven seasons. It is the first head coaching job in...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

2021-22 TKACHUK HIGHLIGHTS

NHL
NHL

Notebook: Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa wins WHL Championship

Edmonton Oil Kings goalie Sebastian Cossa had a postseason to remember in 2021-22. Cossa, the Detroit Red Wings' 15th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, finished the 2022 Western Hockey League Playoffs with a 16-3-0 record, 1.93 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage over a 19-game run to help the Oil Kings win the WHL Championship.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Dufour Wins Memorial Cup, Named Tournament MVP

William Dufour and the Saint John Sea Dogs win 2022 Memorial Cup. William Dufour capped his junior career in style. Dufour and the Saint John Sea Dogs won the 2022 Memorial Cup on Wednesday night, claiming the top prize in Canadian junior hockey with a 6-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs.
NHL
NHL

Stars sign defenseman Ryan Shea to one-year contract extension

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a one-year, two-way contract extension, which will run through the 2022-23 season. Shea, 25, finished the 2021-22 season with 32 points (3-29=32) in 66 regular-season games for the Texas Stars,...
DALLAS, TX

