NFL

NFL world reacts to Dan Snyder subpoena report

By Stacey Mickles
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has refused to accept a subpoena sent to him by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform, which is looking into his team’s business practices, per the Washington Post. The committee’s chairperson, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), said last Wednesday she would...

thecomeback.com

The Spun

Washington Has Reportedly Rejected Notable Trade Inquiries

The Washington Commanders aren't interested in trading one of their starting defensive linemen. Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Commanders have rejected trade inquiries surrounding defensive tackle Daron Payne. Payne has spent the last four seasons with the Commanders and has put up some stellar numbers. He finished last...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Details Emerging From The Deshaun Watson Discipline Hearing

Deshaun Watson's hearing with NFL and NFL Players Association jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson began this Tuesday. Moments ago, Mark Maske of The Washington Post had an update on Watson's hearing. Watson's disciplinary hearing is expected to last for multiple days. There's no exact date for when the...
NFL
12up

Terry McLaurin signs monster deal with Washington

The beef has officially been settled between the Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin. With the speedster looking for a new contract, fans were wondering if it'd come or not. No more speculation is needed, as McLaurin and Washington have agreed to a monster three-year extension. As you might have been...
NFL
The Spun

NFL "More Likely" To Accept 1 Deshaun Watson Punishment

The Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing is well underway and it won't be long until the punishment for him is revealed. The NFL is currently pushing for an indefinite year-long suspension for Watson, though the league is also willing to accept something a bit shorter. Per Rob Maaddi of the AP,...
NFL
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Legendary Chiefs Running Back

On June 29, 1983, former Chiefs running back Joe Delaney passed away. His final act was of him trying to save three boys from drowning in a pond. One of the boys managed to get out of the pond safely. Unfortunately, the other two boys drowned with Delaney. Mike Florio...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Conflicting Deshaun Watson suspension reports getting out

While initial reports about the NFL’s punishment of Deshaun Watson were said to be for at least one year, if not longer, it now sounds like the league might be okay with a decision that includes much less. Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reported Tuesday that he’s being...
NFL
The Spun

Judge In Brian Flores Case Reportedly Makes Notable Ruling

A federal judge has ruled in favor of publicly sealing contract information for Brian Flores and other coaches who have joined his lawsuit alleging the NFL of racist hiring practices. According to The Athletic's Daniel Wallach, Judge Valerie Caproni granted the league's motion to conceal "employment and financial information" for...
NFL
thecomeback.com

LaVar Arrington backs Warren Sapp over Colin Kaepernick report

It was hoped by many that Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Las Vegas Raiders would lead to a contract or an opportunity with another NFL team. However, that hasn’t happened yet. NFL Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp said this weekend that he has heard that Kaepernick’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Daniel Snyder
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Roger Goodell
thecomeback.com

The Big 12 reportedly has decided on its next commissioner

In April, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced he would step down from that role later this year and remain as an advisor for the rest of his through-2025 contract. The 70-year-old Bowlsby, who had held the Big 12 commissioner’s role since 2012, said in a statement then that it made sense for him to leave that role this year so the next commissioner could handle the pivotal upcoming discussions on media rights. Several key Big 12 figures said then they felt the conference needed to have their new commissioner in place within 90 days to give them time to get up to speed on expansion (they’re adding four schools next year) and media rights (those formal negotiations are scheduled to begin in March 2024), and it now looks like the conference has found the figure they want: 55-year-old Brett Yormark, currently the chief operating officer and president of business operations and strategy at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency. Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde have more on that at Sports Illustrated:
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

