NFL world reacts to Dan Snyder subpoena report

In April, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced he would step down from that role later this year and remain as an advisor for the rest of his through-2025 contract. The 70-year-old Bowlsby, who had held the Big 12 commissioner’s role since 2012, said in a statement then that it made sense for him to leave that role this year so the next commissioner could handle the pivotal upcoming discussions on media rights. Several key Big 12 figures said then they felt the conference needed to have their new commissioner in place within 90 days to give them time to get up to speed on expansion (they’re adding four schools next year) and media rights (those formal negotiations are scheduled to begin in March 2024), and it now looks like the conference has found the figure they want: 55-year-old Brett Yormark, currently the chief operating officer and president of business operations and strategy at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency. Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde have more on that at Sports Illustrated:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO