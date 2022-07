The surplus of talent at the wide receiver position in the NFL currently has created an opportunity for fantasy managers to accumulate stellar depth at the position on their fantasy rosters. In dynasty startup drafts, you have a legitimate opportunity to add stud young wide receivers early on, while still being able to land proven NFL talent later on. The sheer number of talented options available at wide receiver provides you the flexibility to still address the running back position without forgoing all of the talented options available at wide receiver.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO