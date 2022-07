A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family of Jeremy Neil Suess who died on Sunday, June 26 after an accident while swimming in the waters off Nags Head. According to his obituary, Suess, 50, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, grew up in North Springfield, Virginia and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. He attended college at James Madison University and continued his studies in Atlanta, where he received his certificate in Christian Counseling from the Psychological Studies Institute and his master’s degree in Counseling from Georgia State University.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO