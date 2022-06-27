ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

American Truck Simulator hides a message to the community deep in Wyoming

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

American Truck Simulator's 1.45 update entered open beta today, and the community has already discovered an Easter egg hidden deep in a new area of Wyoming.

The 1.45 update introduces a "much-requested" new addition to Wyoming. The city of Cody and the US-14 highway serve as a sort of gateway to Yellowstone National Park - both in real life and now in the game.

After the beta went live, players found a brief message from developer SCS Software just to the west of the newly-added Cody, stuck on an LED traffic sign next to a lakeside parking area. "You're welcome #BestCommunityEver".

That hashtag is frequently used on SCS's social media to refer to the game's players. What are they "welcome" for? I'm guessing the free update for everyone that owns the Wyoming DLC.

There are a number of other additions in 1.45, including ownable tanker trailers - or "cistern trailers," as the official blog calls them. The update also redesigns six of the fictional gas station and truck stop brands that have been in the game from the start. "Originally when we first designed these areas," the devs explain, "we did not have the amazing team of dedicated 2D artists and talent at our disposal which we have now at SCS Software."

Even better, the update adds a rain sensor option, so your windshield wipers will automatically adjust to the amount of rainfall - something I wish my actual car did. There's also now an option to hide the giant yellow X marks that block off the roads you can't access, for a more visually-pleasing way to drive.

The best sim games will make your most mundane dreams come true.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cody, WY
State
Wyoming State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Truck Simulator#Freelancer#Sim#Scs Software
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy